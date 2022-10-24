ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

Football programs head into playoff season

By by Jason Olson
Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 2 days ago

Park, BSM opened section play on Oct. 25

After a 2-2 start to the football season, St. Louis Park (2-6) came out on the losing side of four lopsided losses including the final three against premier programs Holy Angels, Waconia (ranked 10th in the latest Class 5A poll) and Chaska.

Park came up short at Waconia 55-7 on Oct. 14 then five days later fell 42-6 against Chaska.

Orioles sophomore running back AJ Foster scored his first varsity touchdown coming from 13 yards out in the second quarter to make it a 14-7 game. He finished with 53 yards on 15 carries, both close to season-bests while Waconia countered with Max Mcnelley and Alex Riley running for a combined 416 yards and six touchdowns.

Park linebacker Zach Helfmann led the defense with 11 solo tackles and 15 total tackles.

The Orioles closed out the regular season back at home against Chaska on Wednesday. The lone Park touchdown came on a 5-yard pass from senior Stefano Giovannelli to Manny Kaplan late in the second quarter to make it a 14-6 score.

Hawks quarterback Jamarrius Courtney found Isaac Whicker for a 13-yard touchdown one second before halftime to take a 21-6 lead.

Helfmann completed one pass to Giovannelli, going 12 yards while Giovannelli, the starting quarterback completed 9-of-17 passes. He also ran 10 times for 39 yards.

Senior running back Jimmy Hager returned to his typical carries against Chaska rushing for 50 yards on 20 carries. Coming into sections, Hager has rushed for 675 yards and three touchdowns spanning eight games.

Coach Jason Foster knew the final stretch of the season would be difficult but knew it would help the program prepare for Section 5AAAAA play which began Tuesday after this edition went to press.

The fourth-seeded Orioles earned a first-round home game, welcoming No. 5 seed Minneapolis Southwest to St. Louis Park Stadium on Tuesday.

Robbinsdale Cooper was at Washburn in the other first-round game on Tuesday with the Park/Southwest winner at Armstrong on Sept. 29.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Benilde-St. Margaret’s wrapped up the regular season with a 21-14 loss to Robbinsdale Cooper, five days after coming up short against Orono 21-13 to go without a win in eight regular season games.

As a result, the Red Knights traveled to No. 3 Richfield Tuesday to open play in Section 5AAAA, after this edition went to press.

Conceding 21 points in each of the last two regular season games was the season-low allowed by the BSM defense.

Sophomore receiver Khalif Brown continued to be a bright spot for the offense catching 10 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games. He had four catches for 88 yards including a 56-yard score against Cooper, in a wild finish to Wednesday’s game against Cooper.

Junior quarterback Nirvaan Yogarajah threw touchdown passes 12 seconds apart in the final 2:24 starting with an 83-yard touchdown strike to Elliot Huether before finding Brown 12 seconds later.

Cooper built a 21-0 lead by halftime sparked by a pair of Danari Connors rushing touchdowns en route to gaining 261 yards on 31 carries. Kameron Fox completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Howard with 3:21 in the second quarter.

Howard, the future LSU Tiger, was disruptive on the defensive line finishing with a game-high 16 total tackles including seven solos.

Against Orono, Brown caught six passes for 86 yards against Orono including a 15-yard second-quarter touchdown from Yogarajah to tie the game.

Orono responded with a touchdown to head into the locker room with a 14-7 lead.

The Red Knights settled for a pair of third-quarter field goals by St. Thomas-bound Eliott Huether to make it a one-point game going into the final quarter, 14-13. Huether converted kicks of 39- and 41-yards.

Orono added a final touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it a 21-13 final score.

Yogarajah ran three times for 21 yards as Nic Kalb added 26 yards on six carries – the team averaged 5.2 yards per attempt. Kalb’s one catch went for 21 yards as Yogarajah completed 17 passes for 277 yards.

Section 5AAAA

Saturday

No. 8 BSM/No. 3 Richfield winner at No. 2 SMB Wolfpack (noon, Blake High School)

No. 5 Minneapolis South/No. 4 DeLaSalle winner at No. 1 Holy Angels (1 p.m.)

* Saturday winners play Nov. 4 at better seed

Comments / 0

 

Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

St Louis Park, MN
