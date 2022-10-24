Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Prince William Makes It Clear To His Children That Queen Consort Camilla Is Not 'Step-Granny': Book
Despite having been married to King Charles III for almost two decades, Queen Consort Camilla is not considered the grandmother to Prince William's three children, according to a new book. The newly appointed Prince of Wales, who shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter...
Prince Harry’s Biographer Says Camilla Parker Bowles Became ‘Very Upset’ With the Sussexes Because of How They Treated King Charles
The author who wrote Prince Harry's biography is explaining why his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles is so upset with the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death
Find out what arrangements Queen Elizabeth reportedly made for Prince Andrew knowing that King Charles was going to push him further outside the royal fold.
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Meghan Markle SHOULD Curtsy to Kate Middleton Now That She Is the Princess of Wales — Why Some Royal Watchers Think That Will Not Happen
Now that Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle should curtsy when greeting her, but some royal watchers think that may not happen.
Prince William Was Reportedly ‘Almost in Tears’ When Prince Harry Publicly Admitted Feud: ‘William Was Shocked,’ Expert Says
Prince William was reportedly upset when Prince Harry admitted their relationship was rocky, an expert says. William reached out to his brother who ultimately rejected him.
Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III
The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Prince Harry Regrets Writing Memoir, But His Contract Could Prevent Him From Shelving The Book: Top Royal Journalist
Last year, Prince Harry revealed he would be writing a "wholly truthful" tome about his life as a member of the royal family, but some believe the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has made him second guess whether releasing the book is the right decision. "I wouldn't be...
Prince Harry Sent a ‘Heartbreaking’ 2-Word Message to Prince William in 2019 — Book
Per Valentine Low's 'Courtiers' book, Prince Harry told Prince Harry not to come visit him for fear of leaks following the release of he and Meghan Markle's Africa documentary.
Now That Camilla Parker Bowles Is Queen Consort She No Longer Has to Do This 1 Thing to Other Members of the Royal Family
Camilla Parker Bowles has gone from the mistress of then-Prince Charles to being the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
King Charles Was ‘Horrified’ by What Queen Elizabeth’s Aide Put in a Book About the Late Monarch, Expert Says
Here's who Queen Elizabeth II gave permission to write books about her life and why King Charles III reportedly isn't happy about what was already published.
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
epicstream.com
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
The child who was kept as a 'Human Pet' by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.
A child who was kept as a human pet by Queen Elizabeth II's ancestor.Detail of a painting by William Kent (1685-1748) of King George I’s court on the east wall of the Ki. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Kate Middleton Showed She Had More of a Problem With Prince Harry Than Meghan During Walkabout, According to Body Language Expert
A body language expert analyzed footage from the walkabout where the Sussexes joined the Waleses and noted that Kate appeared to have more of a issue with Harry than Meghan.
Comments / 3