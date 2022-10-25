Read full article on original website
Related
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Can You Solve The Mystery of this Minnesota Apple Tree?
BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Nothing Scary About Southern Minnesota Halloween Forecast
There's nothing scary about the weekend and Halloween weather forecast for southern Minnesota (unless you're hoping for rain). The expanding and deepening drought across the southern part of the state is serious business, and we really need some significant rounds of precipitation -- but it doesn't look like that's coming any time soon.
Minnesota Neighbor is One of the Most Haunted States in the US
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever seen a ghost? I personally have not seen a ghost but it sounds like plenty of people have because a recent study ranks how haunted each state is based on the number of ghost sightings. One of Minnesota's neighboring states is actually one of the 15 most haunted.
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
How a young girl with spina bifida made medical history...before birth
MINNEAPOLIS — October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month, which means it's a great time to celebrate the extraordinary story of Stella Baty. Stella made Minnesota medical history by becoming the first patient to receive a new kind of procedure to fix a serious birth defect. And it all happened...
Be Better Minnesota, 4 Tips to Navigate a Roundabout from Salty Drivers!
How many times have you been approaching a roundabout already cussing under your breath, knowing it was not going to be easy to navigate because there always seems to be someone who appears to be driving through one for the first time. All of a sudden your great day has you seething because more times than not, someone doesn't know how to correctly use a roundabout.
1960s Palm Springs-style supper club opens as St. Paul edges toward pre-pandemic tourism numbers
ST PAUL, Minn. — On the corner of West Kellogg Boulevard and 7th Street in St. Paul, you're invited to step into the past. When you open the big, green, cushioned door of The Apostle Supper Club, you'll enter Palm Springs, circa the 1960s. "We want to take [guests]...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
What Are The ‘Bumps’ On These Minnesota Stems? Here Is The Answer
It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
Two Bucks Found Floating Dead In Minnesota Lake With Locked Antlers
Boy, this is sad to see. Two bucks were found with their antlers locked together, dead, floating in a lake in Minnesota. I traced down who took the photo to get the story of how this happened, and what took place after. Warning, these images could be graphic to some readers.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Hunters to Make Deer Stand Safety a Priority
Minnesota deer hunters will soon be hitting the woods in force, with firearm season beginning Saturday, November 5 across the state. While hunters know to be extremely careful when it comes to handling a firearm, one aspect of the hunt can get overlooked: deer stand safety. That's why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to also make deer stand safety a priorty.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0