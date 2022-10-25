ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Nothing Scary About Southern Minnesota Halloween Forecast

There's nothing scary about the weekend and Halloween weather forecast for southern Minnesota (unless you're hoping for rain). The expanding and deepening drought across the southern part of the state is serious business, and we really need some significant rounds of precipitation -- but it doesn't look like that's coming any time soon.
Be Better Minnesota, 4 Tips to Navigate a Roundabout from Salty Drivers!

How many times have you been approaching a roundabout already cussing under your breath, knowing it was not going to be easy to navigate because there always seems to be someone who appears to be driving through one for the first time. All of a sudden your great day has you seething because more times than not, someone doesn't know how to correctly use a roundabout.
What Are The ‘Bumps’ On These Minnesota Stems? Here Is The Answer

It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Hunters to Make Deer Stand Safety a Priority

Minnesota deer hunters will soon be hitting the woods in force, with firearm season beginning Saturday, November 5 across the state. While hunters know to be extremely careful when it comes to handling a firearm, one aspect of the hunt can get overlooked: deer stand safety. That's why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to also make deer stand safety a priorty.
