Narcity
Remains Of Alberta Woman Have Been Found After She Went Missing Earlier This Month
Remains of a Lethbridge woman have been found days after she went missing, and the news has "devastated" her family. In a statement, Coaldale RCMP said human remains were found on October 24 on Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 in Lethbridge County. After an autopsy, the remains were...
Narcity
Here's Where Paul Bernardo Is Now & What's Happened Since He Went To Prison In 1995
In 2021, a documentary about Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka brought renewed attention to the convicted couple dubbed the "Ken and Barbie Killers". This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The four-part series Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes takes a look...
Narcity
OPP Are Sharing How Many Fatal Crashes They've Been Called To This Year & It's Shocking
As we approach the end of October, Ontario Provincial Police say there have been more fatal crashes than days of the year so far in 2022. The sobering numbers were unveiled by Sergeant Kerry Schmidt along with a message for drivers to stay safe and share the road. "300th day...
Narcity
A 19-Year-Old Man Is Wanted For Murder After A Triple Shooting At A North York Soccer Field
Toronto Police have put out a warrant for the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal, triple shooting over the Thanksgiving long weekend in North York. Officers were called to La Liga Sports Complex near the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area at around 7:20 p.m., where shots had been fired at an indoor soccer field.
Narcity
Peel Police Just Announced Its Largest Drug Bust Ever & Over $25M In Narcotics Were Seized
Peel Regional Police announced Wednesday the details of an 11-month-long cross-border investigation that dismantled what they referred to as an "intricate international drug trafficking enterprise." In what is the largest drug bust in the force's history, police said they seized drugs with a street value of more than $25 million.
Narcity
Ontario Police Announce $50K Reward For Info On The Disappearance Of An Etobicoke Mother
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced a $50K reward for information on Karen "Karebear" Thompson's disappearance that leads to finding and convicting those responsible. OPP Orangeville detachment is investigating the woman, 43, who went missing, and based on the investigation, foul play is "suspected," according to a video posted by OPP on October 27.
Narcity
A Toronto Cop Is Accused Of Using A Dead Person's Credit Card & Stealing A Luxury Watch
New documents filed at the Toronto Police Tribunal reveal some of the allegations that a 16-year veteran officer is facing, including stealing a luxury watch that belonged to a missing person and using the credit card of a dead person. Constable Boris Borissov is facing more than a dozen criminal...
