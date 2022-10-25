ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

Here's Where Paul Bernardo Is Now & What's Happened Since He Went To Prison In 1995

In 2021, a documentary about Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka brought renewed attention to the convicted couple dubbed the "Ken and Barbie Killers". This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The four-part series Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes takes a look...
Narcity

A 19-Year-Old Man Is Wanted For Murder After A Triple Shooting At A North York Soccer Field

Toronto Police have put out a warrant for the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal, triple shooting over the Thanksgiving long weekend in North York. Officers were called to La Liga Sports Complex near the Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West area at around 7:20 p.m., where shots had been fired at an indoor soccer field.
Narcity

Peel Police Just Announced Its Largest Drug Bust Ever & Over $25M In Narcotics Were Seized

Peel Regional Police announced Wednesday the details of an 11-month-long cross-border investigation that dismantled what they referred to as an "intricate international drug trafficking enterprise." In what is the largest drug bust in the force's history, police said they seized drugs with a street value of more than $25 million.
Narcity

Ontario Police Announce $50K Reward For Info On The Disappearance Of An Etobicoke Mother

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced a $50K reward for information on Karen "Karebear" Thompson's disappearance that leads to finding and convicting those responsible. OPP Orangeville detachment is investigating the woman, 43, who went missing, and based on the investigation, foul play is "suspected," according to a video posted by OPP on October 27.

