Related
Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the experts...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Can Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady bounce back from their Week 7 disasters? We think one of them will. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Giants’ Joe Schoen’s low-risk, high-reward free-agent signings are big reason why team is 6-1
The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.
Chiefs Reportedly Trade For Giants' Former First-Round Pick
Just over one year after making him the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney's run with the New York Giants is coming to an end. According to Giants insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. In exchange, the Giants have received a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
Centre Daily
Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week
The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Ex-Jets star ignites debate among ESPN talking heads with bold Giants hot take
The 6-1 New York Giants have sparked a debate. Former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson went on ”First Take” and shared his faith in the surging team, and Stephen A. Smith was having none of it. Smith posed the question to Johnson: “If you could pick the Giants or...
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Kansas City Chiefs Acquire Kadarius Toney From New York Giants
A perpetual trade candidate is finally on the move. Mentioned in rumors for months, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. New York will pick up a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-rounder in the swap, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
lastwordonsports.com
Why the New York Giants are Shattering Expectations
The New York Giants have shocked the NFL world with yet another big win on the road in Week 7. Unbelievably, the Giants have jumped out to a 6-1 record and have now won their last four games. This team hasn’t had more than six wins in any of the last five seasons. And the expectations going into this year were about the same. But this Giants team looks completely different from years past, despite a similar roster. So why have the Giants been able to shatter expectations in 2022?
