NJ.com

Giants’ Joe Schoen’s low-risk, high-reward free-agent signings are big reason why team is 6-1

The scene with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Sunday in Jacksonville spoke volumes about how the Giants have become the underdog darlings of the NFL this season. Immediately after the defense stuffed Trevor Lawrence on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak, Jaylon Smith made a celebratory hop, skip and a jump toward the visiting sideline. He was joined on one side by Fabian Moreau and on the by Landon Collins. Three free agents who did not have jobs when the Giants completed their preseason schedule were merrily enjoying another big play by a defense that has more than its share of NFL castoffs making huge contributions.
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Trade For Giants' Former First-Round Pick

Just over one year after making him the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney's run with the New York Giants is coming to an end. According to Giants insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. In exchange, the Giants have received a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
Centre Daily

Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
FOX Sports

AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
lastwordonsports.com

Why the New York Giants are Shattering Expectations

The New York Giants have shocked the NFL world with yet another big win on the road in Week 7. Unbelievably, the Giants have jumped out to a 6-1 record and have now won their last four games. This team hasn’t had more than six wins in any of the last five seasons. And the expectations going into this year were about the same. But this Giants team looks completely different from years past, despite a similar roster. So why have the Giants been able to shatter expectations in 2022?
