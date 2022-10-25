The New York Giants have shocked the NFL world with yet another big win on the road in Week 7. Unbelievably, the Giants have jumped out to a 6-1 record and have now won their last four games. This team hasn’t had more than six wins in any of the last five seasons. And the expectations going into this year were about the same. But this Giants team looks completely different from years past, despite a similar roster. So why have the Giants been able to shatter expectations in 2022?

