An Open Toronto Casting Call Is Looking For People To Play Teens In A Disney+ & ABC Show
If you've always dreamt of acting on a Disney show, it's time to film your audition reel. Disney+ and ABC signature's Witch Mountain is holding an open casting call for several teen roles, and filming will take place right here in Toronto. The casting call is looking for actors 18...
Vancouver's 'Ugly Secrets' Have Been Revealed After Someone From Toronto Asked For The Tea
Sometimes when you're visiting a city it's all rainbows and sunshine, but living there is usually a different story. Someone in Toronto pondering a move to Vancouver was worried about all the "ugly secrets" the city might have and turned to B.C. Reddit for advice. All it took was that...
'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Just Got Married & It's All On Video
Bachelor in Paradise stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are officially married!. The couple tied the knot on Thursday morning and posted the wedding video to YouTube shortly after. "We decided to get married this morning at the New York courthouse," Pitt and Amabile said in the caption of the...
A Woman Dressed As An 'Edmonton Cracked Concrete Pillar' For Halloween & TikTok Is Loving It
A woman in Edmonton came up with a pretty random Halloween costume dedicated to some cracked concrete pillars and TikTok is going wild for it. Lauren Hunter, a radio host from Edmonton, decided to model her Halloween costume on the city's infamous cracked concrete pillars on a delayed LRT line and shared the whole process of making it and visiting the pillars on TikTok.
This $5M 'Hollywood-Level Haunted House' In BC Looks Terrifying (PHOTOS)
Spooky season is upon us, and this haunted house in B.C. is taking things to the next level, with $5 million worth of scares. The Vancouver Horror Nights currently has this "Hollywood-level attraction" running right inside the Coquitlam Centre mall and you can visit it from now until November 5, according to the press release.
Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing
On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad. Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.
17 Things — Both Good And Bad — That Look Way Different In 2022 Than They Did In 2020
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
