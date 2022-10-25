ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

A Woman Dressed As An 'Edmonton Cracked Concrete Pillar' For Halloween & TikTok Is Loving It

A woman in Edmonton came up with a pretty random Halloween costume dedicated to some cracked concrete pillars and TikTok is going wild for it. Lauren Hunter, a radio host from Edmonton, decided to model her Halloween costume on the city's infamous cracked concrete pillars on a delayed LRT line and shared the whole process of making it and visiting the pillars on TikTok.
Narcity

This $5M 'Hollywood-Level Haunted House' In BC Looks Terrifying (PHOTOS)

Spooky season is upon us, and this haunted house in B.C. is taking things to the next level, with $5 million worth of scares. The Vancouver Horror Nights currently has this "Hollywood-level attraction" running right inside the Coquitlam Centre mall and you can visit it from now until November 5, according to the press release.
Narcity

Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing

On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad. Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.

Comments / 0

Community Policy