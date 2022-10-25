Read full article on original website
Klaus Voormann’s Beatles ‘Revolver’ Cover Secret: ‘Lots of Hair’
As he first listened to the rough tracks for the Beatles' Revolver during the spring of 1966, Klaus Voormann was struck by one thought: "This is gonna be a tough job to do a cover!" The German artist did that cover, of course — an iconic black-and-white collage that signaled...
Beatles, ‘Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
The critical thinking regarding the Beatles' recording career has shifted in the decades since they broke up. Where once Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was identified as their showstopper masterpiece, current evaluation places its predecessor Revolver in that esteemed position. And it's not too hard to hear why. The...
How Tom Petty Embraced the Future With ‘You Got Lucky’
Tom Petty's approach to songwriting was simple: Stay humble and write what you love. "I don't think that I can sit down and pick out, 'OK, another classic,' you know, or 'Everything I write is an epic,'" he said in a January 1983 interview, less than three months after the release of his fifth album with the Heartbreakers, Long After Dark. "I hate that attitude."
Former REO Speedwagon Bassist Gregg Philbin Has Died
Former REO Speedwagon bassist Gregg Philbin, who played on the band's first six studio albums and appeared on 1977's Live: You Get What You Play For, has died. Singer Kevin Cronin paid tribute to his former bandmate in a statement shared by the band. "No one should underestimate the Philbin Factor in the evolution of REO Speedwagon," Cronin wrote. "When Gregg left the band in 1977, he took with him the prog-leaning extended instrumental section aspect of the REO sound.
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a scandal-generating kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's sound, died on Friday. When they met in the early 1970s, John Lennon knelt down to kiss Lewis' feet, telling him: "You are the man who made it possible for me to be a star in rock-n-roll music."
Garth Brooks Is Preparing to Launch the Garth Channel 2.0
After wrapping up his massive Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, Garth Brooks is ready for his next project. The country veteran tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton that he is preparing to launch the Garth Channel 2.0. “The Garth Channel came to an end, so...
‘The Voice': Hopeful Madison Hughes, Compared to Elvis Presley, Loses Battle Round [Watch]
Elvis Presley has left the building! Well, Madison Hughes has. But not before Blake Shelton compared her to the King of Rock 'n' Roll during the latest episode of NBC’s The Voice. The country singer from Florida went head-to-head in a battle round against country-pop hopeful Kate Kalvach, who...
Bono Can’t Forget His ‘Bad Hair Day’ at Live Aid
Bono admits he finds it "excruciating" to watch U2's performance at Live Aid in 1985 – all because he was having a "bad hair day." Despite all the good work done that day, the singer can't forget the mullet he displayed in front of an estimated 1.5 billion people.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Run Sweetheart Run’ on Prime Video, Where The Patriarchy Is A Predator And Ella Balinska Is the Prey
Slasher movie mechanics meet midnight movie idiosyncrasies in Run Sweetheart Run (Prime Video), directed and co-written by Shana Feste. Beset by male chauvinism at every turn, Cherie (Ella Balinska of the callously canceled Resident Evil) agrees to meet the client of her lawyer boss for dinner. But that isn’t the spark of romance she’s sensing, and soon enough Cherie is fighting for her life, pursued through an unwelcoming nighttime LA by the patriarchy made manifest. RUN SWEETHEART RUN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Cherie (Balinska) is pre-law at UCLA, but she’s stuck in the secretary pool at the male-dominated firm...
