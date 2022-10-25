Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).

3 DAYS AGO