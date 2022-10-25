ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Cancels New Mike Judge Series Mid-Production

Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
Superhero Movies Are Trending In a Dangerous Direction

This weekend, Dwayne Johnson celebrated all the good reviews his Black Adam was getting — from audiences. “This phenomenal 90 percent AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.”
