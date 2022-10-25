Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels New Mike Judge Series Mid-Production
Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Body Language Expert and Voice Analyst Says Meghan Markle’s Podcasts Are ‘Engineered to Reveal Some New Detail About Her’
Here's what a leading body language expert and voice analyst had to say about the Duchess of Sussex's podcast "reveals" and "break" heard during Meghan’s recent recording.
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Here's What Happened When Taylor Swift And Eddie Redmayne Did A Screen Test For "Les Misérables" Together
Taylor auditioned for the 2012 film but didn't land the part.
How Many Cases Has Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Actually Solved?
Fans of Netflix's revived series Unsolved Mysteries were surprised when Season 3 launched Oct. 18 on the streaming giant, two years since Season 2 aired. The third season will consist of nine episodes, dropping three at a time, with the final set premiering Nov. 1. This season consists of a...
The caber-tossing secret of the Strictly Come Dancing star: How BBC wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin perfected the stunning move by flipping 130lb logs at the Highland Games
Strictly fans gasped as Hamza Yassin tossed his partner up in the air before raising her over his head in a jaw-dropping routine. But the BBC wildlife presenter has had years to perfect the move, it has emerged – having competed in the caber toss at the Highland Games.
Superhero Movies Are Trending In a Dangerous Direction
This weekend, Dwayne Johnson celebrated all the good reviews his Black Adam was getting — from audiences. “This phenomenal 90 percent AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.”
