DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Las Vegas teenager accused in shooting spree was let out of jail on prior gun charge, then skipped court
A teenager accused of taking part in a shooting spree was let out of jail on a previous gun charge before skipping court and allegedly injuring several people with a ghost gun.
Man pleads guilty to defrauding investors of $4.2M in Las Vegas “Magic Mike Live” show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty Thursday to swindling victims who thought they were investing in the “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas, according to the Justice Department. John A. Santilli Jr., 48, pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud. The department said […]
Las Vegas police called 12 times this year to home of woman accused of murdering mother
The southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metro police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, records showed.
Woman accused of attempting to steal baby at Las Vegas airport
A woman is accused of attempting to steal another woman’s baby at Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist went 115 mph, flipped off officers before arrest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle rider went 115 mph and flipped off officers before they were taken into custody. According to police, the rider, who was not identified, faces a slew of charges in connection with the incident, including three felonies and five misdemeanors.
Former elected official pleads not guilty in murder case
Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles pleaded not guilty Wednesday in court. Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas reporter Jeff German in September.
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
Man sentenced to 6 years in 1994 cold case killing of Las Vegas grandmother
Christopher Mack will be sentenced for the 1994 killing of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. This is a case the 8 News Now Investigators have followed for years.
‘It’s just gone,’ Woman remembers boyfriend who was shot, killed over parking argument in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim of a deadly shooting over a parking spot last week is being remembered by his loved ones while his killer remains at large. Christopher Allen, 34, was working on his Dodge Challenger right before he was shot and killed on Oct. 18 around 12:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and […]
Metro searching for man in woman’s killing
A man is wanted after police say he killed a woman at a home in the southwest valley early Thursday. Around 1:30am, Metro Police were called to a home near Russell and Tenaya and after entering the home found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Decatur at around 1:48 a.m. According to the authorities, a two-door vehicle and a four-door vehicle were involved in the collision. The officials stated that the driver...
9-year-old shares how she escaped her kidnapper in North Las Vegas with baby brother in arms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas is being called a hero after she escaped a kidnapper and carried her baby brother back to the 7-Eleven where they were abducted Monday night. In an exclusive interview, she sat down with FOX5 to share her story.
Man accused of stealing Lombardo’s stepdaughter’s car during crime spree pleads not guilty
A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty.
Police: Man found stabbed to death in Las Vegas encampment, no arrests
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley after a man was found stabbed behind a business, where he later died.
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff for funeral of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28 in observance of the funeral service honoring fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai.
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
