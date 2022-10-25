ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff for funeral of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 28 in observance of the funeral service honoring fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA

