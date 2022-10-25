ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lanereport.com

Announcing 28th Ignite Louisville class of 2023

— Forty-three emerging leaders have been selected for the Leadership Louisville Center’s Ignite Louisville Class of Spring 2023 that will run from October 2022 – April 2023. This is the 28th class of the award-winning program. It has graduated over 1,200 up-and-coming leaders, preparing next-generation talent for expanded roles in their organizations and the community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. to break ground on new Hardinsburg facility

HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Leaders from Kentucky-based Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. company broke ground on its new 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg, creating 78 well-paying jobs for local residents with a $3.47 million investment. The facility will serve as headquarters for the company’s Field Machining Division, which performs on-site industrial...
HARDINSBURG, KY
lanereport.com

UPS to invest over $330 million and create 435 well-paying jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. — UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. announced it will grow its presence in the commonwealth with two new-location projects totaling $334 million in investments and creating 435 high-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. The Louisville project includes a one-million-square-foot facility, with the company investing over $155...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Republic Bank expands its Cincinnati footprint with the acquisition of CBank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, and Cincinnati-based CBank announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy