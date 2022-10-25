LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, and Cincinnati-based CBank announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Agreement”) under which Republic will acquire CBank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Commercial Industrial Finance, Inc. (“CIF”). CIF, which is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, provides equipment leasing and financing to businesses nationwide.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO