Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend
Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
Don’t Miss Out on HAIRSPRAY at Tyler Legacy Theatre
If you haven’t been to a musical lately, you need to make it a priority. They are way more fun than you ever expect and then you have great music that you are singing for weeks to come. And even better news as I was just speaking to someone who was telling me about the talented students at Tyler Legacy High School and how they are working on a presentation of the musical HAIRSPRAY.
Best Places to Trick-or-Treat Near Tyler, TX? Locals Share Their Favorites
We are getting close to trick-or-treating time in East Texas. Where are some of the best places to do so near Tyler, TX according to locals?. East Texas is filled with Halloween-friendly neighborhoods that are ready and likely looking forward to seeing adorable goblins and lovely Disney princesses at their doors this evening.
This is Why People Can’t Stop Talking About This Bakery in Tyler, TX
There's a bakery in Tyler, Texas that people seem really excited about. We have many great bakeries in East Texas. And clearly, it seems we have another one. Lately, people just can't stop talking about how much they adore this little place at 119 West Front Street in Tyler. On...
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
People Share 23 of Their Favorite Spots to Host Holiday Parties in Tyler, TX
The question is: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" Believe it or not, it's time to start booking places for your holiday parties--they fill up fast. Whether you're planning a small gathering for a dozen friends or you've...
Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!
Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022
It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
58 Y.O. Skating Rink Burns Down In Gilmer, Texas But Promises To Rebuild
Countless numbers of couple skate and fast skate sessions have taken place at the Gilmer Starplex skating rink in Gilmer, Texas since 1964. In addition to limbo contests, races, reverse skates, and birthdays being celebrated throughout the years. Those events have since come to a halt thanks to a fire that totally destroyed the family skate center Monday evening.
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
Not Much Training Is Needed When You Adopt Cash From Pets Fur People
Adopting a dog is a life-long commitment that comes with a lot of training, especially if they're a puppy. You'll have to break them of chewing on things, learn when to let you know when they need to go outside to potty along with basic obedience training. Sometimes you can get lucky and adopt a dog from an animal shelter that understands some basic commands and has been house-trained.
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Woman Shares Sweet Act of Kindness from a Complete Stranger in Longview, TX
A Longview, TX Woman shared an act of kindness she experienced from a complete stranger at an area business. In a world that often seems so rife with hatred, these kinds of tales remind us that there is so much good, love, and beauty in the world. And this act of kindness from a complete stranger showed this East Texas woman of that very truth.
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
17-Year-Old Longview, Texas Student Arrested for Threatening School
A scary situation was avoided earlier this week in Longview, Texas. School shootings are nothing to joke about and should not be taken lightly. Even the threat of such an action needs to be taken seriously. It doesn't matter if its a passing conversation or if the threat is made on social media out of frustration, making even the slightest hint at such an action will get someone in serious trouble. That's what happened at Longview LEAD Academy earlier this week.
Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls
Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0