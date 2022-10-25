ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Mix 93.1

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Halloween Events Tops The List Of East Texas Fun This Weekend

Halloween weekend has finally arrived in East Texas. Kids of all ages will be wondering how they can get their hands on the most candy this weekend. Not to worry in addition to traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, kids will have plenty of chances to add to their haul of candy thanks to the numerous trunk-or-treating events around East Texas.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Don’t Miss Out on HAIRSPRAY at Tyler Legacy Theatre

If you haven’t been to a musical lately, you need to make it a priority. They are way more fun than you ever expect and then you have great music that you are singing for weeks to come. And even better news as I was just speaking to someone who was telling me about the talented students at Tyler Legacy High School and how they are working on a presentation of the musical HAIRSPRAY.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Bring Your Pole to Tyler State Park! The Catfish are Here!

Heads up all of you lovers of fishing! The catfish have arrived and are waiting for you at the Tyler State Park Lake!. Thanks to the Inland Fisheries Division, the Tyler State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife has announced on their Facebook page that the catfish are ready and waiting for you now in Tyler, Texas!
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022

It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
MARSHALL, TX
Mix 93.1

I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now

Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

58 Y.O. Skating Rink Burns Down In Gilmer, Texas But Promises To Rebuild

Countless numbers of couple skate and fast skate sessions have taken place at the Gilmer Starplex skating rink in Gilmer, Texas since 1964. In addition to limbo contests, races, reverse skates, and birthdays being celebrated throughout the years. Those events have since come to a halt thanks to a fire that totally destroyed the family skate center Monday evening.
GILMER, TX
Mix 93.1

Not Much Training Is Needed When You Adopt Cash From Pets Fur People

Adopting a dog is a life-long commitment that comes with a lot of training, especially if they're a puppy. You'll have to break them of chewing on things, learn when to let you know when they need to go outside to potty along with basic obedience training. Sometimes you can get lucky and adopt a dog from an animal shelter that understands some basic commands and has been house-trained.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

17-Year-Old Longview, Texas Student Arrested for Threatening School

A scary situation was avoided earlier this week in Longview, Texas. School shootings are nothing to joke about and should not be taken lightly. Even the threat of such an action needs to be taken seriously. It doesn't matter if its a passing conversation or if the threat is made on social media out of frustration, making even the slightest hint at such an action will get someone in serious trouble. That's what happened at Longview LEAD Academy earlier this week.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Longview, Texas Police Say to Beware of Warrant Scam Calls

Scammers are alive and well in East Texas. It can be as simple as sharing a Facebook post to your friends with a too good to be true offer to as threatening as a phone call saying police are on the way to arrest you if you don't pay up immediately. This scam is not that threatening but does say that you have a warrant out for your arrest and if you don't pay immediately, the warrant won't be cleared. Longview, Texas police are aware of the scam and don't want you to fall for it.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

