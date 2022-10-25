Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: New players look into forge new identityThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Men on Boats’ highlights underrepresented voices, reframes history in upcoming productionThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog OLB Nolan Smith Looks To End Career On a High Note
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, we’re in the second half of the 2022 season with just five games remaining on the regular schedule. That means that senior captain Nolan Smith is in the final stretch of his outstanding Bulldog career. He may not have lit up the stat sheet in his final season, but make no mistake, Nolan Smith is the heart and soul of the Georgia Bulldog defense.
dawgpost.com
Final Feelings: Georgia Bulldogs Set to Hammer the Florida Gators
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are on the way to Jacksonville to take on the Gators. We give you what will happen in the game in Dawg Post’s Final Feelings. Matt’s Final Feelings: Late October is great for a lot of reasons. The weather...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
247Sports
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses Chop Robinson's value after DE practiced leading up to OSU game
James Franklin has to prepare for one of his team’s toughest challenges yet. Chop Robinson practicing was a good sign on Wednesday. Robinson has been out with a undisclosed injury and missed the Minnesota game. He practiced on Wednesday, however. Franklin talked about how disruptive Robinson can be on...
See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
dawgpost.com
Will Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter and WR AD Mitchell Play against the Gators?
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart gave an update on the status of WR AD Mitchell and DL Jalen Carter Tuesday night. The seventh-year head coach said he was skeptical either player would be able to line up against the Gators on Saturday. “They've done a little bit but...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
UGA Ag College rolls out world’s first honeybee vaccine
The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
wsaq.com
Stella Raymo – Selfie Superstar 10.24.22
Stella Raymo from Columbus sent in this selfie, and now she’s a winner with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win, submit a picture HERE!
Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder
Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
Crawford Hoying expands hotel portfolio with Whitestone Companies joint venture
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A week after announcing a boutique hotel project with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, Crawford Hoying is expanding its hospitality portfolio yet again. The Dublin developer has entered into a joint venture with another local firm, Whitestone Capital – the capital investment division of Lewis Center-based Whitestone Companies, a real estate […]
cwcolumbus.com
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
