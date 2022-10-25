Read full article on original website
New Frontline of U.S. Abortion Battles Emerges in New Mexico
CLOVIS, New Mexico (Reuters) -The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and...
In Pa. Governor's Race, Faith Surfaces in Contrasting Ways
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words...
