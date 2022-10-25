Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support. Kinshasa (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo's eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
US News and World Report
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
US News and World Report
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
US News and World Report
'No Room for Old Dreams', German President Says of Russia Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
US News and World Report
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
US News and World Report
Congo Expels Rwanda Ambassador as M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town
GOMA (Reuters) -The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of the M23 rebels in the Congo's eastern provinces. "This is, in part, due to the persistence of (Karenga's) country to attack the DRC...
US News and World Report
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Somalia's leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack
Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise.President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions told journalists early Sunday that nearly 300 other people were wounded.It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people.Somalia’s government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets the capital. The group doesn’t make claims of responsibility when large numbers of civilians are killed.Somalia’s president, elected this year, said the country remained at war with al-Shabab “and we are winning.” The government, along with militia groups, has been engaged in a new offensive against the extremists who hold large parts of the country. Read More Ukraine: Russia has deployed dozens of drones in daysUK News: Coffey defends Sunak’s Cop27 snubElon Musk: Billionaire claims Twitter is ‘freed’
US News and World Report
Russia Moves to Ban 'LGBT Propaganda' Among All Ages
(Reuters) -Russian lawmakers backed a bill on Thursday that would expand an existing ban on the promotion of "LGBT propaganda" among children to include people of all ages, a move critics see as an attempt to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities. Authorities have already used existing laws to stop...
US News and World Report
Close Putin Ally Says 23 Soldiers Died in Ukrainian Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week. Kadyrov's comments were unusual, given that pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses...
Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100
The number of people killed in an attack on Saturday at a busy intersection in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday. "So far, people who died have reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the death and wounded continues to increase," he said after visiting the bombing location.
US News and World Report
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
US News and World Report
Car Bombs at Somali Education Ministry Leave Scores of Casualties
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Two car bomb explosions at the education ministry in Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed or wounded scores of people on Saturday, police and the state news agency said. Authorities said the Islamist group al Shabaab carried out the attack, which they said had targeted the education ministry, an...
US News and World Report
Tunisia to Start Difficult Economic Reforms Soon - Central Bank Governor
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will soon enact difficult economic reforms that have been delayed for years, the central bank governor said on Saturday, adding that financial authorities were trying to keep the dinar currency stable. Tunisia this month reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Military Dismisses Russia as ‘Acute’ Threat as Putin Boasts of ‘New World Order’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday dismissed the potency of the threat Russia poses to the United States amid new claims from President Vladimir Putin that his ongoing military campaign in Ukraine serves as a first step in the implementation of a new world order. Speaking at the public release...
US News and World Report
French-Australian Environmentalist Kidnapped in Chad
N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship has been kidnapped in northeastern Chad and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday. It was not known who carried out the abduction in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday. Chad's government...
US News and World Report
Kosovo Should Give Serbs More Time to Change Car Plates, EU Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union urged Kosovo on Saturday to allow for a longer transition period phasing out old Serbian license plates still in use by the ethnic Serb minority in the country. Kosovo said on Friday it would delay a rule to confiscate cars owned by ethnic Serbs...
US News and World Report
French Police Clash With Protestors at Farm Reservoir Site
PARIS (Reuters) - Clashes at a protest on Saturday against the construction of a large water reservoir for farm irrigation in western France left scores of police injured, the authorities said. France's worst drought on record this summer has sharpened debate over water resources in the European Union's biggest agricultural...
Comments / 0