Police: Driver Going 100 Mph in Crash With Wisconsin Senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph (161 kph) seconds before the collision, according to police documents made public Thursday. Among the documents is an inspection...
In Pa. Governor's Race, Faith Surfaces in Contrasting Ways
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words...
New Frontline of U.S. Abortion Battles Emerges in New Mexico
CLOVIS, New Mexico (Reuters) -The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and...
South Dakota Prosecutor: No Charges for Noem's Airplane Use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was...
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Winston-Salem Journal. October 25, 2022. The current method of evaluating North Carolina public schools with simplistic and often stigmatizing letter grades is both too narrow and narrow-minded. So, it’s encouraging to see that the state, finally, may be considering a better way. In a statewide survey conducted by the...
San Joaquin County Judge Censured for DUI, Lying to Police
A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A...
