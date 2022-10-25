Read full article on original website
William Dixon
3d ago
there's no way to cut costs with a price tag like that,, how are these bus drivers pay to buy such a high price bus, when normal buses prices are out of this world?? I'm sure after 10 years buses be wore out and still owe 100k on the bus, or $100k for a new battery, what about when the lithium runs out, just another big flop by dems
Reply
5
Related
fox5dc.com
Legalizing marijuana in Maryland could hurt smaller dispensaries
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Marylanders will soon be able to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. If weed is legalized, it's going to have an economic impact that could be unpredictable. Medical marijuana dispensaries in Maryland have made over $388 million so far this year....
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Challenges Maryland's Big Highway Widening Plans
"The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal’s environmental analysis was 'deficient,'" reports Katherine Shaver for the Washington Post. If the...
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
Central Maryland gets millions from Homeland Security for terrorism preparedness
Baltimore-area counties are getting millions of dollars in state/federal funding for terrorism preparedness.
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge, with no shoulders and the removal of the promised bike/pedestrian path, will only be part of the Hogan administration’s bicycle and pedestrian legacy. The post Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Walktober: Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance 53 Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
Grant Funding Supports Projects to Enhance Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Access and Connectivity Statewide. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. Supporting projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions, the Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP), plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
travelnoire.com
Guns Found At Two Airports In Pennsylvania On The Same Day
Pittsburgh Steel-er At the checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport, one man had a .40 caliber handgun with a box of bullets. The firearm and ammunition were found in the passenger’s carry-on bag. The police were notified immediately and arrested the man at the checkpoint as well as confiscated his gun.
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Hogan to invest millions in bicycle, pedestrian, trail projects across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects across Maryland. The million dollar investment is set to support projects from trail extensions and maintenance to safety improvements and bridge reconstructions. The Fiscal Year 2023 grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, plus another $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV and Potential COVID-19 and Flu Surges
Directs Hospitals to Utilize Recent $25 Million in State Funding to Prioritize Pediatric ICU Staffing. Expands Critical Care Coordination Center to Include Pediatric Surge Operations. State Surpasses 700,000 COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters Administered. Launching New Statewide COVID/Flu PSA Campaign Next Week. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As hospitals in the region and across the country...
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police officials remind motorists of steps to reduce vehicle thefts as winter approaches
PIKESVILLE, MD—As the winter holiday season approaches, Maryland State Police officials are reminding motorists to take the proper precautions to reduce the chances of vehicle theft. Authorities say this is especially true now for owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, which have been stolen at increased rates both in...
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
washco-md.net
Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
foxbaltimore.com
Harford Co. Schools in the midst of debate over gender identity and locker rooms
With no new policies or proposed changes on the table, Harford County Public Schools is in the midst of a debate over gender identity and student locker rooms. The conversation started last month, when State Senator Bob Cassilly sent a letter about the topic to the Harford County Board of Education.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
WUSA
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
WTOP
Know your ballot: 5 constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
Comments / 10