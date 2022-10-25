ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Penn State under fire after blaming students for violence around cancelled event featuring Proud Boys founder

Penn State student spits on right-wing provocateur Alex Stein. Pennsylvania State University is under fire for chastising students over violence that occurred during protests of a planned campus event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, which was later cancelled. Some observers suggested right-wing demonstrators bore more responsibility for the clashes,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

