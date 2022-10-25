ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Maren Morris Shares Halloween Costume Poking Fun at Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris has her Halloween costume all ready to go! Getting in on the Spirit Halloween trend, the 32-year-old country singer posted a pic of a fake Halloween costume on her Instagram account on Thursday, captioning the post, "S P O O K Y 🕷 S Z N." The...
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
WHAS 11

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
WHAS 11

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married

Grocery Store Joe is a Bachelor no more! On Thursday, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt took to Instagram to announce that they've tied the knot. The pair got married in what appears to be a courthouse ceremony. They kept things casual for the nuptials, with Pitt sporting leather pants and a sweater and her new husband wearing black pants and a blue pullover.
WHAS 11

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on 'Painful' Decision to Divorce

It's officially over. After months of speculation, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen each separately spoke out publicly for the first time on Friday about the end of their marriage. In nearly identical statements on their Instagram Stories, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, wrote that they had "finalized" their divorce...
WHAS 11

Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'

The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
WHAS 11

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have finally said "I do!" The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot on Friday, four years after they met on the reality dating show. According to People, the couple exchanged vows at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. Loch stunned in a custom Gaila Lahav gown, with Wendt opting for a traditional black tuxedo. Their nearly 1-year-old son, August, adorably matched dad, and was by his side during the ceremony, waiting patiently at the altar for his mom to make her grand entrance.
SARASOTA, FL
WHAS 11

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Almost 50 Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months

Shay Mooney is looking to inspire others through his own health journey. They country music star is opening up about his recently weight loss efforts and how it's changed his life. The Dan + Shay singer took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that he's lost 50 pounds...
WHAS 11

'Tell Me Lies': Grace Van Patten Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twists (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season finale of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. Tell Me Lies left a lot for fans to stew on in the season 1 finale. The Hulu drama, which is based on the 2018 novel by Carola Lovering, chronicles the tumultuous love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. As Lucy and Stephen get entangled in their toxic relationship, they're blinded by the web of lies and manipulation as their friends get roped into the vicious circle.
WHAS 11

New Music Releases October 28: Rihanna, Jin, SZA, Charli D'Amelio and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Rihanna made her triumphant return to music with her first new track in six years, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. BTS' Jin dropped his first solo single, "The Astronaut," which features writing credits from Coldplay's Chris Martin, and his son, Moses. And Charli D'Amelio shared her debut single, "if you ask me to."

