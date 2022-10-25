Read full article on original website
Gridiron Preview – It’s Playoff Time
For the first time since 2016, the Carmi-White County Bulldogs will host a playoff game at Harrington-Jeffries Sports Complex as the Athens Warriors come to town this Saturday afternoon. Both teams are 7-2. The Bulldogs started the season 7-0 before losing back-to-back heartbreakers at Johnston City, 37-28, and at home...
14news.com
Pike Central football advances to the sectional semifinal for only the second time
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a long time since Pike Central football made it past the first round of sectionals. The Chargers’ 28-7 win over Washington was only the second time they have ever won a sectional game. The only other time was in 2002. “It was...
Owen Valley set to host Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots (10-0) will host the defending 3A state champion Gibson Southern Titans on Friday night in one of the most anticipated games in the state. Gibson defeated Vincennes Lincoln 63-42 last week while Owen Valley beat Mount Vernon 35-14. Owen Valley head coach Rob Gibson knows this is […]
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
wrul.com
James Henry “Jim” McNew
James Henry “Jim” McNew, 79, of Carmi, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi. He was born October 31, 1942, in Albion, Illinois, the son of James F. and Josephine M. (Gabbart) McNew. He married Patricia Delores (Kesterson) McNew on June 1, 1962, in Bridgeport, Illinois, and she survives.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
14news.com
Semi crash closes part of highway in Gibson Co. Wednesday morning
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say US 41/440N just north of Patoka was down to one lane starting around 6 a.m. Monday. They say there was a semi in the ditch. Crews were on scene for a few hours.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
wevv.com
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
wevv.com
City of Princeton sets Halloween trick-or-treating hours
City officials in Princeton, Indiana, have announced trick-or-treating hours ahead of Halloween. The city says candy collectors should go door-to-door from the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city's recommended trick-or-treating times apply to Sunday, Oct. 30, and of course Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who would...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
104.1 WIKY
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
14news.com
State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - : A 500,000 square ft. factory is set to land in southwest Indiana. “This was a perfect fit for not only the company, but for our region as well,” said Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Vice President of Economic and Community Development Jenna Richardt. Avangard...
Sinkhole keeps highway closed over a week later in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On October 14, a crack opened on a busy Kentucky highway in Webster County, shutting part of it down completely. Nearly two weeks later, crews say the crack has turned into a sinkhole as the road continues to stay closed. Earlier this month, crews found a crack in KY 1340 […]
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
wevv.com
Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital
A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
