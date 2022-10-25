ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

wrul.com

Gridiron Preview – It’s Playoff Time

For the first time since 2016, the Carmi-White County Bulldogs will host a playoff game at Harrington-Jeffries Sports Complex as the Athens Warriors come to town this Saturday afternoon. Both teams are 7-2. The Bulldogs started the season 7-0 before losing back-to-back heartbreakers at Johnston City, 37-28, and at home...
ATHENS, GA
WTWO/WAWV

Owen Valley set to host Gibson Southern

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots (10-0) will host the defending 3A state champion Gibson Southern Titans on Friday night in one of the most anticipated games in the state. Gibson defeated Vincennes Lincoln 63-42 last week while Owen Valley beat Mount Vernon 35-14. Owen Valley head coach Rob Gibson knows this is […]
SPENCER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

James Henry “Jim” McNew

James Henry “Jim” McNew, 79, of Carmi, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Wabash Christian Village in Carmi. He was born October 31, 1942, in Albion, Illinois, the son of James F. and Josephine M. (Gabbart) McNew. He married Patricia Delores (Kesterson) McNew on June 1, 1962, in Bridgeport, Illinois, and she survives.
CARMI, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WBKR

3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome

It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

City of Princeton sets Halloween trick-or-treating hours

City officials in Princeton, Indiana, have announced trick-or-treating hours ahead of Halloween. The city says candy collectors should go door-to-door from the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city's recommended trick-or-treating times apply to Sunday, Oct. 30, and of course Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who would...
PRINCETON, IN
104.1 WIKY

Congratulations! It’s A Boy!

A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - : A 500,000 square ft. factory is set to land in southwest Indiana. “This was a perfect fit for not only the company, but for our region as well,” said Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Vice President of Economic and Community Development Jenna Richardt. Avangard...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota

A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Florida man charged in Evansville mall assault that sent victim to the hospital

A man was arrested in Evansville, Indiana in connection with an attack at a local mall that sent another man to the hospital. Police say the assault happened back on Oct. 17 at Eastland Mall, where an older man was assaulted and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say that the victim had been struck in the face, causing him to fall over and lose consciousness.
EVANSVILLE, IN

