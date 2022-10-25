Read full article on original website
Related
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul confirmed on its official WeChat account that three Chinese citizens had died in the stampede.
S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years. There were concerns the death toll could grow as 24 people among the 104 being treated for injuries are in critical condition, according to Seoul City’s disaster headquarters. The city government said more than 2,600 people have called or visited a city office in nearby Hannam-dong as of Saturday afternoon, reporting their relatives as out of contact and asking officials to confirm whether they were among those injured or dead after the crush.
Comforting red wines for troubling times
Chapoutier Côtes du Rhône Villages, France 2020 (£9.50, Tesco) It’s one of life’s happier coincidences that the red wine style I like to drink most as the nights draw in and the bills bite also happens to offer some of the best value for money around. Fine examples of the red wines of southern France’s Rhône Valley that will leave you with change from a tenner are relatively easy to find in supermarkets. And with their warming wintry stew-ready combination of hedgerow fruit, peppery-spice and meaty and herby savouriness they seem perfectly pitched for days of swirling leaves and bonfire smoke. Tesco has a neat set of three fairly priced Côtes du Rhône wines at the moment. Palais St Vigni Côtes du Rhône 2021 is a simple but attractively juicy and spicy package for a mere £5; Tesco Finest Signargues Côtes du Rhône Villages 2021 (£8) adds considerable inky blackberry and liquorice depth; while Michel Chapoutier’s is exceptionally polished, darkly fruited and complex for its sub-£10 price tag.
Rugby-Canada outgun United States to reach World Cup semis
AUCKLAND, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada ran in four tries to beat neighbours the United States 32-11 in an arm-wrestle of a women's World Cup quarter-final on Sunday, setting up a date with tournament favourites England in the semi-finals.
People Are Pointing Out The Things That — For Better Or For Worse — Have Disappeared Since The Pandemic
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.
Comments / 0