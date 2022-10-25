Read full article on original website
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
Luke Kennard Provides a Silver Lining for LA
The buzzer sounded in Paycom Center as the LA Clippers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time. It was the second disappointing loss in just three days. For a team with championship aspirations, a 2-3 start is not what they or anyone else expected. Amidst the disappointment and lackluster play, Luke Kennard provides a silver lining for LA.
Stephen Curry Wears Shoes Inspired by Horror Movie
Under Armour designed Halloween-themed basketball shoes for Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #10 Duke Blue Devils
We have now finally reached the top ten. It’s a new era in Durham. It’s the first time in 42 years that Mike Krzyzewski won’t be roaming the sidelines at Cameroon Indoor Stadium. The new guy at the helm, Jon Scheyer, has already established himself as one of the nation’s best recruiters. Now he will have to prove that he can coach, too.
NHL Predictions: October 30 with Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks. be sure to check out our other slates of NHL Predictions too.
NHL Predictions: October 28th Including Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vancouver Canucks
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the Pittsburgh Penguins vs Vancouver Canucks.
NHL Predictions: October 29 Including Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings.
