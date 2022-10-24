ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

The Independent

The Simpsons: New Treehouse of Horror episode turns Homer and Marge into anime characters

A brand new episode of The Simpsons will turn Homer and Marge into anime characters.Since 1990, the long-running animated sitcom has aired Halloween specials titled “Treehouse of Horror”.The latest edition will change the format of the series by parodying Death Note, a Japanese anime show based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.This parody, which makes up just one segment of the anthology episode, will turn Homer and Marge into human characters depicted in the Japanese anime style.Korean studio DR Movie animated the segment, which has been teased in new screenshots and...
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
BGR.com

Netflix is adapting 2 of the greatest novels of all time

Book adaptations, for obvious reasons, offer a never-ending wellspring of creative inspiration for all the major streaming services, helping them to keep their development pipelines chock-a-block with new projects that can turn into compelling releases that keep people subscribed. On that score, coming to Netflix soon is a pair of major projects — a series, and a feature-length film — adapted from two of the most celebrated novels in history.
ComicBook

Iconic Horror Franchise Leaving HBO Max

Movie fans have been on big horror binges for the last few weeks, squeezing in as many spooky titles as they can in the lead-up to Halloween. Streaming services like HBO Max have made those binges a lot easier and given everyone more options to choose from. Not long after spooky season wraps, one of the most popular horror franchises around is actually going to be leaving HBO Max's streaming roster.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies

Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
