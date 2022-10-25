Baylor is coming off of what would have been three straight seasons earning a number one seed (Would have been a one seed in 2020 if the tournament had not been canceled.). They also, of course, won the national championship two years ago. Despite losing four of their top six scorers from a season ago, there is still a bunch of returning talent on this roster, along with two solid transfers and one of the best freshman in the nation. Head coach Scott Drew has retooled once again.

WACO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO