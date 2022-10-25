ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA star arrested for domestic violence hours after signing China contract

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe signed a contract on Wednesday to play professionally in China, but that deal could be in jeopardy after he was arrested just hours later. Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. Police in Lost Hills, Calif., responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.
LOST HILLS, CA
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Russell Wilson

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been one to hide his true feelings on a subject. During this Thursday's edition of "First Take," Smith addressed Wilson's horrible start with the Broncos. Smith pointed out that Denver's offense has struggled mightily with Wilson under center. "He looks bad," Smith said. "This...
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: October 30 with Minnesota Wild vs Chicago Blackhawks

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks. be sure to check out our other slates of NHL Predictions too.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #9 Baylor Bears

Baylor is coming off of what would have been three straight seasons earning a number one seed (Would have been a one seed in 2020 if the tournament had not been canceled.). They also, of course, won the national championship two years ago. Despite losing four of their top six scorers from a season ago, there is still a bunch of returning talent on this roster, along with two solid transfers and one of the best freshman in the nation. Head coach Scott Drew has retooled once again.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy