Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Fiona Shaw opens up about her ‘Andor’ character and we may have a release date for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ sequel
It’s been a very busy week for Star Wars. We began with the bombshell reveal of a sequel to The Rise of Skywalker from Lost‘s Damon Lindelof, saw the franchise win big at the Saturn Awards (and cause upsets in several categories), got a new episode of Andor, and a full season of the animated Tales of the Jedi shorts.
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech
Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
Horror fans rue great movies ruined by one insufferable character
It doesn’t just happen to horror fans; everyone has that one movie that springs to mind whenever someone mentions an insufferable character. If it weren’t for the irritating antics of one singular personality, a lot of movies — specifically in the realm of horror — would be much easier on the eyes and a lot less aggravating.
MCU fans are scared to get their hopes up once more over another potential Reed Richards
One character in the whole of Marvel has had more worry and confusion over their MCU casting than any other it would seem. The question mark that looms over the casting of the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards is a big one with fans speculating over and over again over who could take on the prominent role.
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
‘Fantastic Four’ conspiracy theory suggests John Krasinski was hired just so people wouldn’t want him anymore
Few things sum up the fickle nature of modern fandom better than the casting of John Krasinski as Fantastic Four figurehead Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ever since it was first announced that a reboot for Marvel’s First Family was in the works, The Office...
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
A blockbuster sci-fi drowned by critics that sank at the box office surfaces for fresh streaming air
What happens when you take an Academy Award-winning director, and hand them a reported $80 million budget to tackle an existential underwater sci-fi that’s headlined by a two-time Oscar-winning legend, a Golden Globe-winning star, and one of the most popular actors in the business? Unfortunately, you get Sphere. Not...
Hope remains that an absent ‘Ant-Man’ icon will surprise everyone by showing up after all
As a Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel that both ignites Phase Five and serves as the official first step towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is packed to bursting point with returning favorites, new faces, and no doubt a surprise guest or two. Franchise stalwarts Paul Rudd,...
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
Minds blown as fans realize a seminal sci-fi is technically a remake of a classic Western
There’s an old saying that claims there are only a handful of stories to have ever existed in human history, with the basic tropes being reinvented in perpetuity to give off the impression that they’re brand new. You can apply that sentiment to almost every movie under the sun, but that hasn’t stopped minds from being blown after fans suddenly noticed that RoboCop bears a lot of similarities to a classic Clint Eastwood Western.
Fans have a lot to say after Hugh Jackman recounts ‘humiliating’ pre-X-Men audition with Sandra Bullock
We love Hugh Jackman as Wolverine but the actor hasn’t always been bullet-proof. In a new cover story with Variety, Jackman shared a time he flubbed an audition for a part he didn’t even want. In 2000, Jackman was not the box office draw he is now and...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast weighs in on whether Doctor Doom is in the movie
Even though we know we’re already getting Namor the Sub-Mariner in the movie, greedy Marvel fans have got themselves convinced that another long-awaited monarch will make their MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The word on the street is that none other than Doctor Doom will turn up in the incoming sequel’s post-credits scene. But is there any truth to this? Well, here’s a reaction to those rumors straight from the panther’s mouth — the movie’s cast.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
David Tennant might be back, but this former Doctor Who has absolutely zero interest in returning
Doctor Who fans are currently on cloud nine following the confirmation that David Tennant is the Fourteenth Doctor. He’s returning just in time to lead a trilogy of specials to come in 2023 for the never-ending, sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary. Although Tennant is clearly more than happy to return as the Time Lord, another former Doctor has made it abundantly clear he has no interest whatsoever in setting foot in the TARDIS once more.
