Hey there, 2 questions. 1. We put whole leaves in our garden, but now we are heading that we needed to mulch them. We didn't put a heavy layer on them, I would say medium? Is it necessary to mulch with the drought that's happening? 2. Do we need to water? Again we're in a drought, should we water even when no flowers are currently blooming and we have everything cut back? Zone 4 Pic is of our garden with leaves on them.

1 DAY AGO