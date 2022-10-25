ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Outsider.com

Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Upcoming South Carolina Concert

If you have tickets to Travis Tritt’s Anderson, South Carolina, performance, we have bad news for you. The country music star announced via Instagram today that the concert, which was scheduled for Nov. 10 has been canceled “for reasons beyond [his] control.”. Unfortunately, the. singer won’t be rescheduling....
ANDERSON, SC
American Songwriter

The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Variety

Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special

As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
TAMPA, FL
Yakima, WA
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

