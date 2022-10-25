Read full article on original website
Travis Tritt Forced to Cancel Upcoming South Carolina Concert
If you have tickets to Travis Tritt’s Anderson, South Carolina, performance, we have bad news for you. The country music star announced via Instagram today that the concert, which was scheduled for Nov. 10 has been canceled “for reasons beyond [his] control.”. Unfortunately, the. singer won’t be rescheduling....
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Wynonna Judd to Be Joined by Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Others for Judds-Celebrating ‘Last Concert’ CMT Special
As Wynonna Judd adds dates to what was to have been a final Judds tour, which now has other female stars rotating in Naomi Judd’s spot, a taping has been set with some of those guest performers for a “Last Concert” CMT special that will both cap off the current tour and pay homage to the Judds’ original swan song as a duo in 1991. “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert” will feature Wynonna being joined by Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride, all of whom have taken their respective places as...
Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops
Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.
Multi-Platinum Country Entertainer Sara Evans to Perform at Lakes Jam in 2023
BRAINERD, MINNESOTA – Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist and songwriter Sara Evans has been announced to perform at Lakes Jam in 2023 on the Bud Light Main Stage on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. As the fifth most played female artist on country radio in...
Wynonna Reveals “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT” a Recreation of The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for CMT Special
Wynonna Judd is heading back to MTSU's Murphy Center for a full-circle, history-making concert event -- "THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE - THE FINAL CONCERT." Judd will recreate The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event that will tape on Thursday, Nov. 3, and air in March on CMT.
