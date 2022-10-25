From 'Boy Meets World' to 'Black-ish' and Back, These Are the 55 Best Shows To Watch as a Family

Read full article on original website
Related
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React
Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
digitalspy.com
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer says reboot will honour late John Mahoney
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has said the upcoming reboot of the hit '90s sitcom will honour the late John Mahoney. The classic show centred on Dr Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist-turned-radio presenter (played by Grammer), and Mahoney became a cherished cast member as Martin, Frasier's wise-cracking father. The actor sadly passed...
What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Jonathan Bennett
Before he was Jake in Hallmark's "A Wedding of a Lifetime" or Brandon in "The Christmas House," award-winning actor Jonathan Bennett was popular teenage heartthrob Aaron Samuels in the 2004 iconic film "Mean Girls" (via IMDb). And a lot has changed for Bennett since filming "Mean Girls" with the star-studded cast, which included Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan.
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon casts The Good Doctor star
Young Sheldon has welcomed Mandy McCallister's parents in a recurring capacity. The Good Doctor star Rachel Bay Jones has joined the cast of the spinoff of The Big Bang Theory alongside Will Sasso (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The two actors play the parents of Emily Osment's character (via Deadline). Mandy...
Stephen Grossman, ‘Newhart’ and ‘The Betty White Show’ Producer, Dies at 76
Stephen Grossman, a veteran television producer whose credits included eight years as coordinating producer on “Newhart,“ died on October 27 from coronavirus complications. Grossman was 76 years old. In addition to serving as a producer during “Newhart’s” entire series run, Grossman also worked on shows like “The Betty...
TV Fanatic
Antonia Thomas to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy Still Up
The Good Doctor alum Antonia Thomas has lined up her next big TV role. Deadline reports that Thomas will star opposite Craig Roberts on the Apple TV+ comedy series Still Up. Filming is already underway on the new series. "Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and...
The Real Love Boat Dumped by CBS, Moving to Paramount+
The Real Love Boat has capsized at CBS. The Eye network has yanked the romantic reality competition from its lineup, effective immediately. The decision comes just four episodes into its freshman run. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, new episodes of The Amazing Race will follow Survivor at 9/8c, while CBS drama encores will fill the 10 pm time slot, beginning with a repeat of The Equalizer. Remaining episodes of The Real Love Boat will drop Wednesdays on Paramount+, starting with Episode 5. The Real Love Boat premiered on Oct. 5 to just 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating (in Live+Same day...
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
'Schitt's Creek' Executive Producer Ben Feigin Is Dead at 47
Ben Feigin has died at the age of 47. The executive producer, best known for producing the CBC television series Schitt's Creek, died of pancreatic cancer, per Deadline. PEOPLE reached out to Feigin's team to confirm his passing. The outlet said Feigin "sourced non-traditional financing and sold the series on...
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wicked’ in Final Talks with Jeff Goldblum to Play The Wizard
In the IP renaissance, we’re seeing many iconic franchises making a grand return. As such, almost every iconic film or TV series is seemingly returning with a new design and style. Even musicals aren’t safe, as it seems that Jon M. Chu‘s upcoming two-part Wicked adaptation is still busy casting. While Fiyero has already been cast with Jonathan Bailey set to star alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, they may have also found their Wizard.
Collider
Jeff Goldblum May Be Headed to the Emerald City in 'Wicked'
Are you ready to see the Wizard? According to some 'wonderful' news from Variety, Jon M. Chu's upcoming silver screen adaptation of Wicked may have just tapped the ineffable Jeff Goldblum himself to portray a role written in the stars. Reportedly, the Jurassic Park actor is in the final talks to take on the Wizard of Oz in the now two-part films based on the acclaimed Broadway musical, and he seems just the sentimental man to do it!
World Screen News
Being Betty Flood Voice Cast Revealed
Germany’s Studio 100 Film, Australia’s POP Family Entertainment and Ireland’s Telegael have unveiled the voice cast for their animated comedy feature Being Betty Flood. Evanna Lynch (Harry Potter franchise) headlines the cast as headstrong 12-year-old Betty, a girl torn between her overprotective mother and her desire to prove her magical and musical abilities. Lynch is joined by Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Richard Roxburgh (Elvis, Rake).
Comments / 0