Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show

A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80

Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Drew Barrymore Reunites with ’50 First Dates’ Co-Star Adam Sandler in Ivory Suit & Platform Sandals at ‘Hustle’ Screening

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Drew Barrymore suited up to support her former “50 First Dates” co-star Adam Sandler, who is currently promoting his new Netflix film, “Hustle.” The host of “The Drew Barrymore Show” attended an exclusive screening of the new drama at DGA Theater in New York City on Wednesday.  Barrymore wore a white silk blouse underneath an oversized ivory blazer with matching trousers. In addition, she came ready with a textured clutch accentuated with a large top handle while her earrings coordinated with...
Alan Jackson to receive CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Singer-songwriter Alan Jackson will receive one of the Country Music Association’s top honors next month during its annual telecast. The CMA announced on Thursday that Jackson, 64, will receive the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for attaining “the highest degree of recognition in Country Music.”
Joshua Hedley Pays Tribute to Roger Miller With New ‘River in the Rain’ Music Video

Today, many people remember Roger Miller for his more humorous country songs. Tracks like “Chug-A-Lug,” “Dang Me,” and “You Can’t Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd” are among his most enduring hits. He was a master song crafter with a knack for putting smiles on people’s faces. However, he was far from a one-trick pony. When Miller wanted to be serious, he could. That’s what led Joshua Hedley to include “River in the Rain” on his latest album Neon Blue.

