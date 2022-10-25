At the D-Luxe Properties Food Truck Park (923 S. Main), they’re categorizing their Glow Carnival & Trunk-or-Treat as “a family Halloween glow-in-the-dark carnival!” Kids can make the rounds gathering candy at our Trunk-or-Treat and then play some of their fun glow-in-the-dark carnival games for prizes. Indigo Tie-Dye will be on-site for some festive D-Luxe tie-dye shirts and several food trucks will be available for dinner. Make sure to bring your friends and family out for a great night! Starts at 6pm. See the Facebook Page for more information.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO