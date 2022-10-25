Read full article on original website
Tricky treat prices, candy costs are up 13% from last Halloween
IOWA CITY — Some Iowans will be leaving their porch lights off to keep the trick-or-treaters away this season because candy prices are, in a word, scary. University of Iowa economics professor Anne Villamil says the latest Consumer Price Index report shows candy prices are up 13-percent from last Halloween. “That’s higher than inflation,” Villamil says. “The CPI, the general price index, is high right now, that’s at 8.2%, that’s a 40-year high, so 13% for candy is clearly higher than the typical.”
Biden hosts virtual fundraiser for Axne
DES MOINES — President Biden has hosted an online fundraiser for Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, illustrating her bid for reelection is among the key races for Democrats’ hopes of keeping majority control of the U.S. House. Biden spoke for about 15 minutes during the virtual event. He suggested...
Pets may not enjoy the ghosts and goblins of Halloween
DES MOINES — Just like Fourth of July fireworks can stress out Iowans’ pets, Halloween can also be a night of horrors for our dogs and cats. Jessie Phillips, director of development & communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says to keep your animals calm on trick-or-treat night, you will likely want to find a quiet place for them to camp out.
