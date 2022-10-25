Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange. Betty Sue Austin Alcorn was born in the small West Texas town of Quanah On November 6, 1941 to Bennie and Hazel Austin. We were not there but were sure the sky parted and the angels sang. The Austins left Quanah for Orange, Texas when Betty Sue was a freshman in High School. Betty Sue soon met the love of her life, Bill Alcorn; they married on a Sunday, September 11, 1960. They began a family starting with daughters Jayma, Jodi, and then their son Jared. Jayma was a planned bundle of joy evident by the many baby picture books and old home movies. Jodi may not have been an exactly planned bundle of joy, but Betty Sue always claimed she wasn’t sure how Jared came to be, evident by the fact he is in very few home movies and his baby book is incomplete to this day. Betty Sue and Bill lived a happy life in Orange for many years. Betty Sue was the secretary at the local chapter of the Camp Fire Girls for 13 years and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed activities that involved knitting, crocheting or sitting. Betty Sue also had 6 Grandchildren, the real loves of her life: Chelsea, Sam, Jaycie, and Shelby along with 2 Great Grandchildren: Shepherd and Avery. We are certain Sam and Kourtney’s special delivery would be added to this list in the Spring of 2023. Betty Sue enjoyed simple pleasures in life, she was always up for a good book, nap or a snack. Her missing diabetic ID bracelet being found in her ever present living room candy bowl was further proof she enjoyed her sweets. Betty Sue is survived by her children, Jayma and husband Dan, Jodi and husband Shane, and Jared. Her grandchildren, Chelsea and husband Brandon, Sam and wife Kourtney, Jaycie and Shelby and her great grandchildren Shepherd and Avery. During Betty Sue’s life of almost 81 years, she was a good Christian, good mother, good grandmother; and friend, who, for the most part, was a complete and utter “joy.”In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Camp Red Oak Springs, 5522 Kusnir Loop Orange, TX 77632.

