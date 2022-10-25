Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
therecordlive.com
Mustangs prepare for H-J after bye
To say this has not been a typical football season for West Orange-Stark would be stating the obvious. The Mustangs have their bye this week in preparation for the regular season finale in two weeks. West Orange-Stark entered this year with the highest winning percentage of any program in Texas...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats tangle with Kirbyville
The bye week for a football team is always useful to rest and re-cooperate from injuries. The timing of a bye can be inconvenient at times when it breaks a team's momentum created by consecutive victories. That is the concern for the Orangefield Bobcats who won four straight games to...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bobcats edge Anahuac to take second place
Orangefield needed five sets on Tuesday, October 25, to edge past the Anahuac Lady Panthers. The Lady Bobcats captured second place in their district with the exciting win. Anahuac won the first set 25-23 overcoming a 14-7 deficit to the Lady Bobcats in the process. Orangefield took the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20 leading most of the way in both sets. The Lady Panthers forced a deciding set winning 25-21 in the fourth set.
therecordlive.com
Lady Cardinals win another district title going undefeated
The Bridge City Cardinals are the district volleyball champions for the second year in a row. The Lady Cardinals have not lost a district game the last two seasons. The final match in district for the Lady Cardinals was against the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs on Tuesday, October 25, at Bridge City. The Lady Cardinals swept the three sets over the Lady Mustangs 25-16, 25-10, and 25-10.
therecordlive.com
Bears play Lumberton for first place Friday
The two preseason favorites in District 10-4A Division I play on Friday night. The winner of the game between the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears and the Lumberton Raiders will take a big step to winning the district championship. Little Cypress-Mauriceville is playing their best football the last two weeks with impressive...
therecordlive.com
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
LUMBERTON over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE —The Battlin’ Bears are coming down to the nitty-gritty of the 2022 regular season and will position themselves for the state playoffs that begin in two weeks. The Raiders have been the surprise team of the area, like LCM was last season. The momentum for the post-season could begin Friday with an upset victory at Lumberton.
12newsnow.com
Multiple football games rescheduled due to Friday night's forecast
BEAUMONT, Texas — With storms expected to roll into Southeast Texas Friday, multiple football games are being rescheduled. Check back throughout the day for updates.
therecordlive.com
Taylor crowned Homecoming Queen for Bridge City
Bridge City High School crowned senior Paige Taylor as 2022 Homecoming Queen on Friday night. Paige was escorted by her father, Gean Hammett III. The announcement was made at halftime of the homecoming bout between the Bridge City Cardinals and Hardin-Jefferson Hawks. Despite the 21-7 loss it was a memorable night filled with spirit and fan fare.
therecordlive.com
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, Orange area
LaWanda Jane Henderson, 88, passed on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her Beaumont home with family by her side. LaWanda was born on October 20, 1934, in Linden, Texas to William Leon and Doris Mildred (Steed) Eatman. LaWanda grew up with curly red hair and loving the outdoors. She spoke fondly of country farm living in her youth, particularly the days of walking to school, treasure hunting, fishing, and experiencing new adventures on road trips with friends and family.
therecordlive.com
Cal T. Eshbach, 74, formerly of Bridge City
Cal T. Eshbach, 74, formerly of Bridge City, passed away on September 29, 2022 at Kindred Hospital in Houston. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on August 20, 1948, he was the son of Jay Morgan Eshbach and Dorothy Ann Usey Eshbach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay...
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
therecordlive.com
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, Orange
Coty Wayne Wolf, 37, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022. Born in Orange, Texas on June 19, 1985, he was the son of Rod and Renee Wolf. Coty was known for his kind heart and generosity- giving anything that he thought would help someone in need or bring them happiness. Coty had a passion for music, he was a talented guitarist and found joy in teaching others to play. Coty had an inquisitive mind and loved deep conversations sharing his vast wealth of knowledge. He saw the best in everyone and took pride in being a loyal friend. Coty enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his best friend and service dog, Kane. He spent several years living in California and considered himself to be a true Californian, planning to return in the following years. Coty was deeply loved and will forever be missed by his friends and family.
therecordlive.com
Tony Fontenot, 51, Beaumont
Tony Fontenot, 51, of Beaumont, passed away on October 21, 2022, at his home. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on March 24, 1971, he was the son of Roy V. Fontenot and Mona (Arville) Fontenot. Tony was a Crane Operator for S&B Engineers and Constructors. He was a good ole country boy at heart and loved woodworking, four wheelers, anything to do with guns, trucks, and cars. Tony was a family man and enjoyed fishing and beach trips with friends and family. A good car ride to look at old houses was one of his favorite things to do. Tony was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved him.
therecordlive.com
Betty Sue Alcorn, 81, Orange
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Orange Forest Lawn in West Orange. Betty Sue Austin Alcorn was born in the small West Texas town of Quanah On November 6, 1941 to Bennie and Hazel Austin. We were not there but were sure the sky parted and the angels sang. The Austins left Quanah for Orange, Texas when Betty Sue was a freshman in High School. Betty Sue soon met the love of her life, Bill Alcorn; they married on a Sunday, September 11, 1960. They began a family starting with daughters Jayma, Jodi, and then their son Jared. Jayma was a planned bundle of joy evident by the many baby picture books and old home movies. Jodi may not have been an exactly planned bundle of joy, but Betty Sue always claimed she wasn’t sure how Jared came to be, evident by the fact he is in very few home movies and his baby book is incomplete to this day. Betty Sue and Bill lived a happy life in Orange for many years. Betty Sue was the secretary at the local chapter of the Camp Fire Girls for 13 years and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed activities that involved knitting, crocheting or sitting. Betty Sue also had 6 Grandchildren, the real loves of her life: Chelsea, Sam, Jaycie, and Shelby along with 2 Great Grandchildren: Shepherd and Avery. We are certain Sam and Kourtney’s special delivery would be added to this list in the Spring of 2023. Betty Sue enjoyed simple pleasures in life, she was always up for a good book, nap or a snack. Her missing diabetic ID bracelet being found in her ever present living room candy bowl was further proof she enjoyed her sweets. Betty Sue is survived by her children, Jayma and husband Dan, Jodi and husband Shane, and Jared. Her grandchildren, Chelsea and husband Brandon, Sam and wife Kourtney, Jaycie and Shelby and her great grandchildren Shepherd and Avery. During Betty Sue’s life of almost 81 years, she was a good Christian, good mother, good grandmother; and friend, who, for the most part, was a complete and utter “joy.”In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Camp Red Oak Springs, 5522 Kusnir Loop Orange, TX 77632.
Two back-to-back wrecks briefly back up traffic along Texas 73 Wednesday morning
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two wrecks, involving two vehicles each, briefly snarled traffic along Texas Highway 73 Wednesday morning. At least four vehicles, including three sport utility vehicles and a van, appeared to be involved in the wrecks on westbound Texas Highway 73 near Texas Highway 82. The wrecks...
MySanAntonio
7 Questions With... J. Wilson's, JW's Patio owner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fixture in Beaumont since 2015, J. Wilson's is simply a part of Beaumont lore at this point. From the man candy to wing and hot dog days, it's the kind of neighborhood watering hole that draws Beaumonters en masse.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
