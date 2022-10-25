Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
Burn ban lifted in Winnebago County, five other local counties still have burn ban in effect
FOREST CITY — The burn ban implemented for the residents of Winnebago County has been lifted. The Winnebago County emergency management authorities had the ban in place, but it was lifted at 9 o’clock this morning. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson says despite the ban being lifted,...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for “The River II” housing complex in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — After the success of “The River” apartment complex, Talon Development held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for their second development in downtown Mason City. The four-story, 93-unit “River II” complex will be located on a site just west of Southbridge Mall along the banks of Willow Creek.
Meeting next week to discuss State Highway 3 bridge replacement in Butler County
DUMONT — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual and in-person public information meeting next week to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, about a half-mile west of County Road T-16 in Butler County. Iowa DOT and consultant...
Waldorf to ‘return to our roots’ as Christian non-profit university
FOREST CITY — The ownership of Waldorf University in Forest City may change before the end of the year. A family-owned company in Alabama called the Columbia Southern Educational Group bought Waldorf in 2010 and converted it into a for-profit institution. However, plans are in the works to transition the ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. The change is expected to take place in December.
