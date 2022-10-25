ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
Waldorf to ‘return to our roots’ as Christian non-profit university

FOREST CITY — The ownership of Waldorf University in Forest City may change before the end of the year. A family-owned company in Alabama called the Columbia Southern Educational Group bought Waldorf in 2010 and converted it into a for-profit institution. However, plans are in the works to transition the ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. The change is expected to take place in December.
