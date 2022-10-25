Read full article on original website
Bitcoin is cooling its rally — Here are the BTC price levels to watch next
Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated gains on Oct. 27 as the highest levels in six weeks gave way to sideways action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $20,500 on Bitstamp after reaching local highs of $21,012 the day prior. The largest cryptocurrency trod water in line with United...
3 striking similarities with past Bitcoin price bottoms — But there’s a catch
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range since mid-June, pausing a strong bear market that began after the price peaked at $69,000 in November 2021. Many analysts have looked at Bitcoin’s sideways trend as a sign of a potential market bottom, drawing comparisons from the cryptocurrency’s...
Bitcoin price broke out this week, but has the trend changed?
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
Is MATIC price about to double? Polygon's Reddit hype pushes exchange balance to 9-month lows
A sharp rebound in the Polygon (MATIC) market in the last four months has increased its price by 200% when measured from its June 2022 bottom of $0.31. And now, the token is showing signs of undergoing another major market rally. MATIC exchange balance hits nine-month low. Notably, the MATIC...
October sees lowest-ever daily trading volume for crypto products: Report
As the crypto market shows signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level after its initial crash to $17,600 in June, this month still sets a record low for an average daily aggregate product volume across all digital asset investment products. According to...
Why the battle for low or no transaction fees really matters
During the frenzied bull run, transaction fees were running rampant. Over on the Ethereum blockchain, they hit eye-watering highs of $196.638 back in May — rendering the network unusable for most everyday consumers. The Bitcoin blockchain suffered from a similar issue the year before, accelerating to a record-breaking $300.331....
Bitcoin analysts map out the key bull and bear cases for BTC’s price action
Research has detailed Bitcoin’s recent record-low volatility and, while traders expect an eventual price breakout, the Oct. 26 BTC price move to $21,000 is not yet being interpreted as confirmation that $20,000 has now become support. In a recent “The Week On-chain Newsletter,” Glassnode analysts mapped out a bull...
Bitcoin price due sub-$20K dip, traders warn amid claim miners ‘capitulating’
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed back to $20,500 at the Oct. 28 Wall Street open as United States equities sought a stronger finish to the week. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD capitalizing on renewed optimism as markets began trading. The atmosphere was volatile after tech stocks suffered a...
Crypto Biz: Is Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse experiment doomed to fail?
Not everyone is convinced that Mark Zuckerberg’s massive metaverse experiment is a good idea. Since Facebook rebranded to Meta in 2021, the social media giant’s focus has increasingly shifted to connecting the digital and physical worlds through augmented reality. However, a shareholder of the company recently issued a letter to the CEO calling the metaverse investment “super-sized and terrifying.”
Singapore's MAS proposes banning cryptocurrency credits
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is introducing proposals to better regulate the cryptocurrency industry in the aftermath of the bankruptcy of the Singaporean crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). The central bank of Singapore has issued two consultation papers on proposals for regulating the operations of digital payment...
Ripple reports XRP holdings below 50% for the first time
Ripple Lab’s XRP (XRP) token holdings have dropped below 50% of the total circulating supply for the first time in the company’s history. Ripple has faced criticism in the past by some that have raised questions over the firm’s significantly large ownership of XRP, arguing that it gives the company centralized control over its XRP Ledger (XRPL).
Report: Vast majority of blockchain energy studies ’lack scientific rigor’
According to a new preprint conducted by researchers at the Netherlands' Open Universiteit and Radboud University, in addition to the University of California, Berkley, the vast majority of literature on blockchain energy use from both academic and everyday sources lacks “the scientific rigor expected from a mature scientific field.” The report analyzed 128 scientific and open-source studies related to carbon emissions of blockchains such as Bitcoin.
Bitcoin miners rethink business strategies to survive long-term
The Bitcoin mining industry continues to face a challenging year as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $20,000, coupled with rising energy costs in North America and Europe. Regulators have also recently started clamping down on crypto mining, as a recent report from the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) found that Bitcoin has seen a 41% increase in energy consumption year-on-year (YoY). As a result, a number of crypto mining companies have been forced to sell off equipment, while others have filed for bankruptcy.
Prometheum partners with Anchorage Digital on SEC-registered alternative trading system
Prometheum Ember ATS announced the launch of its alternative trading system (ATS) on Oct. 26. The new ATS is registered by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Prometheum Ember ATS will offer digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement...
Aussie federal budget reaffirms BTC won’t be treated as foreign currency
The first federal budget under the Anthony Albanese led-government has outlined that Bitcoin (BTC) will continue to be treated as a digital asset, and not taxed like a foreign currency. This clarification comes in response to El Salvador’s adoption of BTC as legal tender in September last year, with the...
United Kingdom banks are a threat to crypto, and that's bad news for everyone
In 2018, the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote to the heads of the country’s biggest high street banks to emphasize the importance of due diligence when dealing with crypto businesses. That seems to have led to widespread high-risk ratings and bans on crypto-related banking, impacting both crypto businesses hoping to operate in the U.K. and investors alike.
Metaverse losses top $3.6B for Meta with spending set to increase
Big Five technology player Meta is still burning cash through its metaverse research and development arm Reality Labs with a $3.67 billion loss posted for the third quarter of 2022, stating those losses will further deepen next year. The company’s Q3 2022 earnings released on Oct. 26 show the biggest-ever...
Bitcoin weak hands ‘mostly gone’ as BTC ignores Amazon, Meta stock dip
Bitcoin (BTC) is decoupling from big tech as disappointing earnings fail to spark any major BTC price losses. Economic data for Q3, 2022, saw heavy losses for some tech stocks, but BTC/USD avoided a chain reaction. Bitcoin hodlers shrug off Q3 tech results. The largest cryptocurrency shed around $800 over...
Bitcoin liquidates over $1 billion as BTC price hits 6-week highs
Bitcoin (BTC) saw its highest levels since mid-September on Oct. 26 as BTC/USD approached the pivotal $21,000 mark. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed the pair tackling $20,700 at the time of writing, up over 7% in 24 hours. What began as an assault on $20,000 continued on...
The UK has a new name for stablecoins and a new bill to regulate crypto
The United Kingdom moved forward on the Financial Services and Markets Bill on Oct. 25, hardening its vision for Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency and “digital settlement assets” in the country. The suggested bill proposes “a range of measures to maintain and enhance the U.K.’s position as a global leader...
