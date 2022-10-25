DES MOINES — Just like Fourth of July fireworks can stress out Iowans’ pets, Halloween can also be a night of horrors for our dogs and cats. Jessie Phillips, director of development & communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says to keep your animals calm on trick-or-treat night, you will likely want to find a quiet place for them to camp out.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO