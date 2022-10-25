Read full article on original website
Pets may not enjoy the ghosts and goblins of Halloween
DES MOINES — Just like Fourth of July fireworks can stress out Iowans’ pets, Halloween can also be a night of horrors for our dogs and cats. Jessie Phillips, director of development & communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says to keep your animals calm on trick-or-treat night, you will likely want to find a quiet place for them to camp out.
Hawaii’s Big Island Gets Warning As Huge Volcano Rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) – Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit.
Biden hosts virtual fundraiser for Axne
DES MOINES — President Biden has hosted an online fundraiser for Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, illustrating her bid for reelection is among the key races for Democrats’ hopes of keeping majority control of the U.S. House. Biden spoke for about 15 minutes during the virtual event. He suggested...
