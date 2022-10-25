Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The 7 Best Places to See North Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
Related
gsabizwire.com
Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Platform
Spartanburg, S.C.-based Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (Carolina Foothills) has selected Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, to optimize its digital banking presence and enable greater self-service functionality for members. Servicing the underserved Northwest South Carolina communities of Spartanburg, Greenville and Gaffney,...
gsabusiness.com
Root Cause awarded $247,029 Healthy Greenville grant
Root Cause, a health and public services initiative led by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, Prisma Health-Upstate, and more than 50 community partners, is the recipient of a three-year grant by Healthy Greenville. The $247,029 grant will help Root Cause continue its mission of serving residents...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
gsabizwire.com
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Tamiann Adams
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Tamiann Adams has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Tamiann Adams is a 3rd Generation Realtor who relocated with her family to the Upstate in 2006. She bought and sold her first property in her early 20s in San Diego, California. She continued exploring and learning her passion and what always felt to be embedded in her DNA in many different facets of real estate. She has purchased multiple and various types of real estate properties and raised her four now-adult children over the past 23 years. In addition to helping people buy, sell, rent, and flip homes she stays focused on her family and is very active in her community. She utilizes her experience as a former Project Manager of multiple Military and Government contracts; you can be assured that Tamiann provides excellent attention to detail, negotiating, and communication skills. She truly enjoys helping people make their dreams a reality and looks forward to assisting you today!
gsabizwire.com
The Cliffs Announces Sales Through Q3 2022, Asheville Region Reports 576% Increase in Sales
Cliffs Realty, the official brokerage of The Cliffs, has announced strong real estate sales through Q3 2022 by its brokerage teams totaling $180,762,443 across 197 transactions, which represents an increase in volume from the same period last year. “We continued to see strong sales at The Cliffs through Q3 2022...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
SC DNR to hold meeting in Greenville regarding Saluda River Basin
Two public meetings will be held next week by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to provide citizens with an overview of a new water planning framework.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
Wreaths Across America expands in Greenwood to honor veterans
The second annual Wreaths Across America campaign is returning to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on approximately 2,000 veterans’ graves.
livingupstatesc.com
Glenis Redmond becomes Greenville’s first poet laureate
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Glenis Redmond is a nationally renowned award-winning poet, a teaching artist, a literary community leader, and the City of Greenville’s first poet laureate. “You know what’s great about being the first poet laureate?” Redmond asked. “That there will be a second poet laureate, a third...
WMAZ
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
Armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts
Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
SCDOT plans bridge preservation project over I-385 in Mauldin
From a distance, the Bridge's Road bridge in Mauldin appears like every other state road. But when you take a closer look and commute over it, it can be a bumpy ride.
thetigercu.com
Johnstone demolition and construction proposals
During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
WYFF4.com
Man robs Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, deputies says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has robbed a Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Deputies said that authorities responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jean jacket,...
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company
Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Comments / 0