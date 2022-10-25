ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

gsabizwire.com

Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Platform

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union (Carolina Foothills) has selected Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, to optimize its digital banking presence and enable greater self-service functionality for members. Servicing the underserved Northwest South Carolina communities of Spartanburg, Greenville and Gaffney,...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Root Cause awarded $247,029 Healthy Greenville grant

Root Cause, a health and public services initiative led by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, Prisma Health-Upstate, and more than 50 community partners, is the recipient of a three-year grant by Healthy Greenville. The $247,029 grant will help Root Cause continue its mission of serving residents...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Tamiann Adams

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Tamiann Adams has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Tamiann Adams is a 3rd Generation Realtor who relocated with her family to the Upstate in 2006. She bought and sold her first property in her early 20s in San Diego, California. She continued exploring and learning her passion and what always felt to be embedded in her DNA in many different facets of real estate. She has purchased multiple and various types of real estate properties and raised her four now-adult children over the past 23 years. In addition to helping people buy, sell, rent, and flip homes she stays focused on her family and is very active in her community. She utilizes her experience as a former Project Manager of multiple Military and Government contracts; you can be assured that Tamiann provides excellent attention to detail, negotiating, and communication skills. She truly enjoys helping people make their dreams a reality and looks forward to assisting you today!
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Glenis Redmond becomes Greenville’s first poet laureate

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Glenis Redmond is a nationally renowned award-winning poet, a teaching artist, a literary community leader, and the City of Greenville’s first poet laureate. “You know what’s great about being the first poet laureate?” Redmond asked. “That there will be a second poet laureate, a third...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
thetigercu.com

Johnstone demolition and construction proposals

During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, deputies says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has robbed a Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Deputies said that authorities responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jean jacket,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

