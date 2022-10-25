ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe

RAYNHAM — Chief James Donovan reports that missing Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. Weaver was first reported missing after she left her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 18. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, she was located...
RAYNHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Driver charged in crash that injured 2-year-old

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket.   According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road.   Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

As suspects are held without bail, family remembers 29-year-old Massachusetts father stabbed to death

Two from Massachusetts were arrested after a 29-year-old southeastern Massachusetts man died from injuries sustained in a stabbing that occurred earlier in the week. Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe stated that 39-year-old James Blood (aka Hector) of Lynn and 41-year-old Cynthia Rubin of Reading were arraigned in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on Monday in Falmouth.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police searching for North Providence teen last seen wearing pajamas

North Providence Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to police, 18-year-old Tatianna Goncalves has been reported missing. She was last seen on Wednesday October 26th. at approximately 4:00 p.m. wearing pajamas. Tatianna is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 117...
WPRI 12 News

At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning.   According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
fallriverreporter.com

One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95

A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, RI
CBS Boston

Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school

DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Easton police investigate officer-involved shooting

EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Easton Police Department and Bristol County District Attorney`s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night. According to Police Chief Keith Boone, offices were called to a disturbance on Central Street around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, “officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving […]
EASTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Westport Police rescue Dartmouth/Fall River man from fiery crash; later charge him

A local man rescued by police early this morning is facing several charges after a fiery crash that caused property damage. According to Sgt. Robert Robello, just after 2:30 a.m., Westport Police were dispatched to the area of 66 State Road, White’s of Westport, for a reported motor vehicle crash. The caller stated a vehicle had struck a fire hydrant at that location and was currently on fire.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs man pleads guilty in chainsaw case

William Sanfilippo, 58, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon (chainsaw) in Edgartown District Court on Friday. Judge Benjamin Barnes sentenced Sanfilippo to 32 days in jail, time he’d already served, and dismissed a charge of disturbing the peace. As The Times previously reported, Sanfilippo brandished a chainsaw...
OAK BLUFFS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy