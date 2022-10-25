ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

wgbh.org

In Plymouth County DA Race, long-time incumbent faces high-profile insurgent

Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
nshoremag.com

Seven North Shore Neighborhoods Worth Knowing

The North Shore’s cities and towns may seem familiar to people who’ve lived here for years, but they take on new personalities when viewed through a different lens. Suddenly, tourist-packed streets and shops transform into places where families stroll with their dogs in the evenings, kids walk home from school, and neighbors have block parties and cultural events. Here, we explore some of those familiar—and not-so-familiar—neighborhoods that make the fabric of the North Shore so rich and beautiful.
SALEM, MA
universalhub.com

City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings

With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street

The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center. Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.
BOSTON, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Expanding leadership at Grafton Police

Earlier in October, department members, family and friends attended the pinning ceremony for Lt. Neil Minardi, who was promoted as the Gra_on Police’s first deputy chief. Members of the Select Board, the town administrator and Senator Michael Moore were also present to celebrate the event.
GRAFTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Detective Roy Joseph Sergei 35 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Detective Roy J. Sergei who was killed in the line of duty 35 years ago. On Monday, October 26, 1987, Detective Sergei was shot and killed by an armed suspect as he fled through an alleyway in the area of Marlborough Street and Massachusetts Avenue in the Back Bay.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. Killed in the Line of Duty 31 Years Ago

BPD Remembers: On Monday, October 28, 1991, Boston Police Officer Jeremiah J. Hurley, Jr. was killed in the line of duty while responding to and investigating a suspicious package in the area of 39 Eastbourne Street in Roslindale. During the investigation, the device detonated, fatally wounding Officer Hurley and critically injuring his partner Officer Frank Foley who died on October 23, 2022 and is being buried today. At the time of his death, the 50-year-old Hurley, a 23-year-veteran of the department, was assigned to the BPD’s Bomb Squad Unit.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

230-Unit Apartment Building Proposed Near Orange Line Station

Boylston Properties and Velney Development are proposing a 299,000-square-foot apartment building in Roslindale about a half mile from the Forest Hills MBTA station. The project would be wedged between bustling Washington Street and, on the other side of a commuter-rail track, the Arnold Arboretum. It would replace an industrial building at 18-22 Arboretum Road and a vacant lot at 43 Lochdale Road, according to a letter of intent filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Capone Endorses Mike Marchese For State Rep Over Joe McGonagle

Former city councilor attorney Fred Capone, the runner-up in a close contest for mayor last time out, and the leader of the opposition now confronting the administration, has endorsed state rep candidate Councilor Mike Marchese. Capone said Marchese is the better man for the job now up for grabs. “Since...
EVERETT, MA
Harvard Crimson

Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point

The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH

