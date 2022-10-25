Move your shit. The City is planning to scatter encampments around Cal Anderson Park on Friday. Currently, there are several people living in tents along Nagle Place. There’s just no escape from gun violence in America. Details are starting to emerge about the gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school this week. The gunman’s family was concerned that he might do something violent and went to great lengths to get him treatment and keep him away from weapons. But it didn’t work; he was able to get an AR-15-style gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and then shoot his way through locked doors at the school. Details about how he obtained the weapon aren’t available yet. Surely, this will be the incident that finally leads to meaningful gun control in this country.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO