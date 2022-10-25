Read full article on original website
Erik
2d ago
Who ever do the press release need to get the characters right! The ones they show are the Munsters not the Addams family! This is just like Inslee term of office show one thing do another!
Reply(1)
12
Dave Hall
2d ago
His majesty king Inslee the genius will find a way to tax the kids for taking candy… guys a complete failure and moron…
Reply(1)
11
Yavin Zee
1d ago
I'd ask for gas money instead of candy. But he'd probably put a dead burned out lithium battery in my bag and lecture me on saving the environment with his bad science.
Reply
4
Gov. Inslee, wife Trudi invite trick-or-treaters to ‘Addams Family’-themed Halloween
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. The theme is “The Addams Family.” It is not known if Inslee will appear dressed as the dapper Gomez, The Addams Family patriarch, with Trudi as his slinky, black-clad wife, Morticia.
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
thecentersquare.com
Major poll of Washington voters continues to ignore taxes, spending
(The Center Square) — Abortion and inflation continue to be the top concerns for Washington voters according to a survey conducted this month on behalf of four news outlets and policy groups in the state. However, pollsters again omitted taxation and government spending as possible choices. The survey, conducted...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
q13fox.com
The Spotlight: Vigilante Justice
You have a right to feel safe in your own home, to know that if you are a victim of crime you will get a prompt response from police and their best efforts to get justice for you. More and more we are hearing stories of people taking the law into their own hands and though that can go wrong quickly, can you really blame them? The Spotlight takes an in-depth look at vigilante justice, plus what law enforcement leaders say needs to change to improve police response and safety in Washington state.
Oregon and Washington First Responders Train For Radiological Event
It's called a Medical Services Drill. This is how First Responders prepare for the unthinkable. Officials from FEMA have been in the Tri-Cities for several days leading up to this simulated "catastrophic" event. Emergency Management staff from both Oregon and Washington are also working walk-in-step to sort out the details,...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Queer Ballot Parties Are Happening Now, Kamala Harris Brought Us School Buses, and You’ve Been Carving Pumpkins All Wrong
Move your shit. The City is planning to scatter encampments around Cal Anderson Park on Friday. Currently, there are several people living in tents along Nagle Place. There’s just no escape from gun violence in America. Details are starting to emerge about the gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school this week. The gunman’s family was concerned that he might do something violent and went to great lengths to get him treatment and keep him away from weapons. But it didn’t work; he was able to get an AR-15-style gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and then shoot his way through locked doors at the school. Details about how he obtained the weapon aren’t available yet. Surely, this will be the incident that finally leads to meaningful gun control in this country.
VP Harris Visits Seattle, Touts Electric School Buses
(Seattle, WA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is touting investments in new clean school buses during her visit to the Evergreen State. Speaking in Seattle yesterday, Harris talked about one-billion dollars in rebate awards that are being given out thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The administration noted more than 25-million children get to school each day on a diesel-fueled school bus. However, it noted various health problems come as a result of these buses, including asthma. This was Harris' first visit to Seattle since taking office.
The Portland Mercury
Oregon is Poised to Pass the Strongest Gun Law in the US With Measure 114
For years, Rev. W. J. Mark Knutson, pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church, held services at his red brick church in Northeast Portland following mass shootings in the US—ringing the church’s bell again and again for lives lost in the country’s gun violence epidemic. Those services took a...
KEPR
What changes when Washington's COVID-19 emergency ends next week?
SEATTLE, Wash. — The COVID-19 state of emergency is about to end in the state of Washington. Next Tuesday will mark the official end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration from February 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced in September that the state of emergency would end on Oct. 31. Most...
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Washington voters concerned about democracy, think vote-by-mail should expand: WA Poll
SEATTLE — Republicans in Washington state said US democracy is "weakening and may collapse" as Democrats in the state said it's "holding firm but being threatened" amid a contentious midterm election cycle nationwide, according to WA Poll results. The midterm elections are less than three weeks away, marking a...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
'A failure': How Washington’s cannabis program shut out Black business owners
SEATTLE — Washington state's retail cannabis program shut out minority business owners and now Black business owners are demanding change. The vast majority of cannabis retailers in Washington state aren’t owned by people of color, and just 4% are Black-owned, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
Here's a timeline of the heavy rain, gusty winds coming to western Washington
SEATTLE — By now you've probably heard the term "atmospheric river" and "Pineapple Express" or even know what one is. Atmospheric rivers are not unusual in Washington or along the west coast during the fall and winter seasons. These atmospheric rivers are responsible for up to 50% of all...
Will Independent Voters Decide Smiley-Murray Senate Race?
Polls are not a catch-all indicator of how political elections will turn out. But, they can offer some insight as to trends. Seattle Time Poll shows Senate challenger Smiley leading with independents. At first glance, a Seattle Times poll might be viewed as skewed, considering the stance the paper takes,...
