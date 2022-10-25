ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Trea Turner identified as a target

Before the Chicago Cubs offseason can begin in earnest, the Major League Baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will need to be concluded first. Once concluded, teams will prep for the start of free agency and the Cubs are expected to be among the more active...
