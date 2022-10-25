ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Michael Thomas, Darren Waller, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 8 fantasy rankings

By Jovan Alford
 4 days ago
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals

The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season

It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Week 8 Weather Updates: Wind, rain in forecast could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Fantasy football owners haven't had too many weather-related issues to worry about the past couple of weeks, but the Week 8 NFL weather forecast features a few spots where rain and wind could be minor worries. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is here to help us break down the weather updates you need to know ahead of your start 'em sit 'em decisions.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers Showdown tournaments

To cap off the Week 8 Sunday slate, Buffalo welcomes Green Bay into Highmark Stadium in this week's edition of Sunday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills currently sit as hefty 11-point favorites with an over/under of 47.5 points. This cross-conference matchup features numerous big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones), as it should be entertaining to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup to end your Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, more affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

As teams posted their initial practice reports of the week, fantasy football owners with banged-up pass catchers like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, Michael Thomas, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Allen Lazard need to stay in the know on their most recent injury updates. Knowing these players' current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?

The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Brandin Cooks impacting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Three impact wide receivers, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Brandin Cooks, landed on their respective team's injury reports and are all listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's slate of late-afternoon games. Before locking in your lineup for Week 8, it's important to check in to see the statuses for these fantasy-relevant wide receivers because there aren't as many potential waiver-wire pivots if these players are declared "out."
SEATTLE, WA
Ravens' Justin Tucker roasts Russell Wilson's airplane workout, catchphrase on team flight

Russell Wilson's meme-orable season made the rounds on social media again early on Friday. And the Broncos weren't even playing. Instead, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made fun of the struggling Denver quarterback following his team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football." He took aim at Wilson during a 16-minute Instagram Live stream from teammate Marlon Humphrey on the team's flight back to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL trade rumors: 12 players most likely to be traded at the 2022 deadline

The NFL trade deadline for the 2022 season is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. Although there's already been some blockbuster deals made — Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, Robert Quinn to the Eagles and James Robinson to the Jets — expect a few more moves to happen, either to help contending teams or increase draft capital for other teams.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision

Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, that's come to an end. Brady announced he and Bundchen finalized their divorce after months of rumors that the couple, which has been together since 2007, were living in separate houses.
FLORIDA STATE

