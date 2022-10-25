Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Crete Fire and Rescue organizes GoFundMe for firefighter injured in weekend fires
CRETE, NE — A volunteer fire and rescue outfit in southeast Nebraska is raising funds to help a member who was injured while battling large wildfires in the area this weekend. Brad Elder is currently in hospitalized after suffering burns on about 20 percent of his body while battling...
Crete firefighters injured over the weekend; one worked even while injured
A Crete firefighter is in the hospital on Monday with burns over 20% of his body. He's been a volunteer with the fire department for about five years but has even more experience fighting land fires.
News Channel Nebraska
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
HALLAM, Neb. -- Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off 100th St. and West Princeton Road in Hallam for a fire.
klkntv.com
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
klkntv.com
Century-old home near Hallam survives Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A house built over 100 years ago near Hallam survived a devastating wildfire in Lancaster County on Sunday. The owner, 98-year-old August ‘Gus’ Wendelin, says the fire burned down his garage, some outbuildings and a trailer home. But the house was left untouched.
1011now.com
Lancaster County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path the south Lancaster wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The...
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating possible arson after dumpster fire damages building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police began an arson investigation on Sunday after a dumpster fire damaged a building in northeast Lincoln. Around 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to help Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigate the fire near North Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue. A witness saw two children, around...
WOWT
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
klin.com
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
News Channel Nebraska
Generator replacement will close road near courthouse
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported they, as well as the courthouse, will be replacing the generator that provides emergency power to both of the facilities. The Sheriff's Office said this replacement will happen Tuesday, Nov. 1. They said 1st Corso Road will be closed between...
klkntv.com
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities said the suspect in a quadruple homicide has been released from the hospital. The Nebraska State Patrol said 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. Early in the morning on Aug. 5, Jones was found by troopers with...
News Channel Nebraska
Car-deer accident causes minor injuries, in southeastern Gage County
BEATRICE – It’s a frequent hazard for motorists. A one vehicle accident north of Barneston Thursday night involved a deer running onto the roadway. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2007 Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Ashley Hinz, of Barneston was westbound on Spruce Road north of the village at around 9:30 p.m. when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Hallam VFD answers mutual aid call, then their own blaze
HALLAM - Scorched ground remains Monday, following two major fires in Gage and Lancaster Counties Sunday. The day began for Hallam volunteer firefighters with a mutual aid call to a fire east of Cortland in Gage County. That was followed quickly by a fire that would cross directly into Hallam’s district, from northwest Gage County into Lancaster County. It would turn out to be the worst fire Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett can remember since he’s been with the department.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
KETV.com
'Only want to go through that once': Farmer loses hundreds of acres in Lancaster Co. fire
HALLAM, Neb. — Along southwest 86th Street, house after house where fires spread right up to the doorstep. The structures of the homes, however, were spared. “The firemen were amazing, everyone out here risking everything just to stop it, was great,” said Dwayne Pospisil, who believes his house is still standing because of the fortitude of local firefighters.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Omaha after barricading in hotel room
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man with multiple felony warrants was arrested after he barricaded himself, a woman, and an infant inside of a hotel room in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers tried to do a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Chargernear 108th and L St. at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. The driver was 30-year-old Dadreon Mason and refused to stop before driving away.
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
klin.com
Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set
Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
