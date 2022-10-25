ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Springs, AZ

Grand Canyon Caverns rescue: Tourists trapped 20 stories below ground after elevator breaks

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An outing to see the Grand Canyon Caverns ended with a one-day delay until they could see the light of day again.

Several people were stranded below the surface for more than a day when the elevator that takes people to the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, stopped working, CNN reported.

Some of the people decided to walk the 20 or so flights of steps, while others decided to stay put until a rescue crew could come to their aid. Those who stayed either did so because they could not safely walk all the stairs or because they decided to stay with the people who were not physically able to navigate the steps, ABC News reported.

Those who opted to stay below ground didn’t have to rough it, as there is a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern. It also has a small restaurant that provided food for those who were stranded, The Washington Post reported.

On Monday, when a generator didn’t fix the problem, a search and rescue team used a basket device to lift each person up the elevator shaft to the surface, ABC News reported.

They also had the option to stay until the elevator was fixed, but the sheriff told the Post that everyone decided to be lifted out of the cavern.

