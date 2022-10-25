ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Trump takes jab at DeSantis on Truth Social

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump recently took a political jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation about the possibility of him running for president in 2024. According to Business Insider, Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday, October 27, and shared a political...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy