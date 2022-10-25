Read full article on original website
Women's Soccer to Host Tarleton on Saturday in Season Finale
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (3-11-3, 1-6-3 WAC) is set to wrap up their season when they host the Tarleton Texans (5-9-3, 1-7-2 WAC) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission...
Women's Tennis Opens UIW Cardinal Classic On A High Note
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis head coach West Nott called his team's performance during Day 1 of the UIW Cardinal Classic on Friday "our strongest day since I was hired." UTRGV went 5-5 in the first round of singles matches against "a...
Emiliano Dishes Out 2,000th Assist as Volleyball Takes Down UT Arlington
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Sophomore Luanna Emiliano dished out the 2,000th assist of her career as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 3-0 (25-8, 26-24, 25-17) on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Emiliano finished with 36 assists to up...
Women's Golf Closes Out Fall Season With Match Play Event Against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's golf team closes out their fall season in a match play match against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday at Lozano Golf Club. Match Format. Each team will consist of seven golfers and will be competing...
UTRGV Athletics Tips Off Basketball Season With 2,518 Fans at Madness
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics welcomed 2,518 rowdy fans to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for its annual UTRGV Madness event Friday to tip off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons. UTRGV students and members of the Rio Grande...
Cross Country Looking Forward to Exceeding Expectations at WAC Championship Meet
NACOGDOCHES – Exceeding expectations is on the mind of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's cross country teams as they prepare to compete at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Pecan Acres Park in Nacogdoches. The women's team will run a 6K race...
Women's Soccer Earns Conference Win Over Abilene Christian
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team captured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) victory of the season, 1-0, over the Abilene Christian University (ACU) Wildcats on Thursday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Sophomore forward Amy Hislop...
Volleyball Hosts UT Arlington Saturday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (19-5, 8-1 WAC) hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks (15-7, 7-3 WAC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students...
Volleyball Endures First WAC Loss
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team endured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and home losses of the season, falling to the Stephen F. Austin 'Jacks 1-3 (20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 18-25) on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (19-5,...
V Club Donors to Receive Exclusive Priority Parking at Basketball and Baseball Home Games
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that V Club donors at the MVP Level or above, which are those that make annual donations of at least $2,500, will receive priority parking at UTRGV basketball and baseball home games.
