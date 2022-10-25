ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer to Host Tarleton on Saturday in Season Finale

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (3-11-3, 1-6-3 WAC) is set to wrap up their season when they host the Tarleton Texans (5-9-3, 1-7-2 WAC) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Tennis Opens UIW Cardinal Classic On A High Note

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley's women's tennis head coach West Nott called his team's performance during Day 1 of the UIW Cardinal Classic on Friday "our strongest day since I was hired." UTRGV went 5-5 in the first round of singles matches against "a...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Emiliano Dishes Out 2,000th Assist as Volleyball Takes Down UT Arlington

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Sophomore Luanna Emiliano dished out the 2,000th assist of her career as The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 3-0 (25-8, 26-24, 25-17) on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Emiliano finished with 36 assists to up...
ARLINGTON, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Athletics Tips Off Basketball Season With 2,518 Fans at Madness

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics welcomed 2,518 rowdy fans to the UTRGV Fieldhouse for its annual UTRGV Madness event Friday to tip off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons. UTRGV students and members of the Rio Grande...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Earns Conference Win Over Abilene Christian

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team captured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) victory of the season, 1-0, over the Abilene Christian University (ACU) Wildcats on Thursday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Sophomore forward Amy Hislop...
ABILENE, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Hosts UT Arlington Saturday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (19-5, 8-1 WAC) hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks (15-7, 7-3 WAC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at UTRGVTickets.com. Current UTRGV students...
ARLINGTON, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Endures First WAC Loss

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team endured its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and home losses of the season, falling to the Stephen F. Austin 'Jacks 1-3 (20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 18-25) on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (19-5,...
EDINBURG, TX

