The Momomoy High boys soccer team defeated Falmouth Academy, 5-0, on Friday. Five different Sharks (12-2-3) found the net in the win over the Mariners (5-11-1). Seamus St. Pierre, Rahvarian Smith, Ryan Laramee, Paul McLardy and senior Sam Ramler all scored for Monomoy in the win. Ramler's goal was his first in his career in his last regular-season game. ...

HARWICH, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO