Daija Moore’s favorite places on the weekend are GVO and Prime Time, which means she has a problem. The two popular nightspots closed during the past six months. The two clubs were all-time favorites for many students at Florida A&M University. Many students have wondered why the club line-up for this year’s homecoming is less than last year’s. One major club not far from FAMU’s campus and a restaurant that stayed open late were very popular and are no longer open.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO