ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

Longing for GVO and Prime Time

Daija Moore’s favorite places on the weekend are GVO and Prime Time, which means she has a problem. The two popular nightspots closed during the past six months. The two clubs were all-time favorites for many students at Florida A&M University. Many students have wondered why the club line-up for this year’s homecoming is less than last year’s. One major club not far from FAMU’s campus and a restaurant that stayed open late were very popular and are no longer open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

It’s game on at the Huntsman

The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
WCTV

Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes. TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region and the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

A Birthday to Remember: Dodie Anderson

Birthdays are a wonderful time to gather with family and friends to celebrate the passing of one more year in a special person’s life. Some of us have had more birthdays than others (though some of us would rather not admit this). There’s a special birthday coming up soon....
MONTICELLO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

New Lloyd business – My Gypsy Soul Boutique – smells like success

The community of Lloyd has a new aromatic business. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the doors of My Gypsy Soul Boutique opened. It is a cozy shop of vegan handmade oil soaps, goat milk soaps, body oils, bath bombs, candles, incense sticks, clothing, accessories and unique gifts. The aroma at the...
LLOYD, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Announcer Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy