thefamuanonline.com
Longing for GVO and Prime Time
Daija Moore’s favorite places on the weekend are GVO and Prime Time, which means she has a problem. The two popular nightspots closed during the past six months. The two clubs were all-time favorites for many students at Florida A&M University. Many students have wondered why the club line-up for this year’s homecoming is less than last year’s. One major club not far from FAMU’s campus and a restaurant that stayed open late were very popular and are no longer open.
thefamuanonline.com
It’s game on at the Huntsman
The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
WCTV
FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
WCTV
Killearn Lakes resident celebrates 25 years of transforming home into haunted house for Halloween
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One house in Killearn Lakes is going all out for Halloween. The man who lives there, Brett Ingram, transforms his home into a haunted house every year and has been doing so for the last 25 years. Ingram says he’s been working on the decorations since...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
WCTV
Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes. TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region and the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.
WALB 10
Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
ecbpublishing.com
A Birthday to Remember: Dodie Anderson
Birthdays are a wonderful time to gather with family and friends to celebrate the passing of one more year in a special person’s life. Some of us have had more birthdays than others (though some of us would rather not admit this). There’s a special birthday coming up soon....
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
WCTV
UNINTERRUPTED releases documentary detailing FAMU Football eligibility issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re seven games into Florida A&M’s football season. The Rattlers have rattled off five straight wins. This, after a tumultuous start to the season. A start, as many most certainly remember, that included eligibility and certification concerns of 26 football players. Compliance issues that...
ecbpublishing.com
New Lloyd business – My Gypsy Soul Boutique – smells like success
The community of Lloyd has a new aromatic business. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the doors of My Gypsy Soul Boutique opened. It is a cozy shop of vegan handmade oil soaps, goat milk soaps, body oils, bath bombs, candles, incense sticks, clothing, accessories and unique gifts. The aroma at the...
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Announcer Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
Boosting safety measures ahead of big weekend in Tallahassee
As we prepare for a big weekend in Tallahassee, we want to know what's being done to make sure it's a safe one.
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
City of Tallahassee to begin planning phase of expanding water, utility services
The City of Tallahassee is looking to start the planning phase of expanding water and sewage utility services to areas in the Southside.
WCTV
Pickup truck rolls over on Crawfordville Highway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Crawfordville Highway (Rivers Road). The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m., just south of a nearby gas station. According to FHP, the crash resulted in a pickup truck getting rolled over. It is unknown...
