FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
OREGON STATE
Sea lion disease outbreak along the Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. — Along the entire Oregon coast, a number of stranded California sea lions are infected with leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife, and livestock. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, dogs are most at risk of getting the...
OREGON STATE
Oregon's standardized test scores have fallen below the national average

Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
OREGON STATE

