ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry today, rain at times this weekend

ONE MORE SUNNY DAY: We are forecasting a high in the mid 70s across Alabama today with a good supply of sunshine. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of a disturbance that will bring some rain to the state over the weekend. TOMORROW/SUNDAY: Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky,...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday

FINE FALL DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 40s across Alabama early this morning; with a good supply of sunshine we project a high in the 72-75 degree range this afternoon, very close to seasonal averages. We stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky the high will be in the mid 70s.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged

A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy