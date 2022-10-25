High school volleyball rankings: Hamilton Southeastern jumps to No. 4 in MaxPreps Top 25 after Indiana state playoff win over McCutcheon

Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
High school volleyball: Assumption of Kentucky tops dynasty rankings of best programs over past decade
Who's been the best high school volleyball program for the past decade? While California dominates the MaxPreps volleyball dynasty rankings with five teams in the Top 10, a Kentucky school holds down the top spot in the Top 100. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.), with seven Top 10 finishes in the MaxPreps...
MaxPreps
High school football: Texas showdown between No. 15 Duncanville, DeSoto headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
The playoffs are right around the corner in Texas and there are some huge district matchups featured this week including the MaxPreps Game of the Week between No. 15 Duncanville and DeSoto. The Panthers are 7-0 and have won every game by at least 13 points. The Eagles only loss came against No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and have since won six straight, outscoring the opposition 334-100.
MaxPreps
Stat Freaks: Pennsylvania quarterback Nate Myers tops this week's high school football statistical standouts
The past weekend of high school football saw no shortage of insane statistical performances. We are highlighting some of those in the latest edition of Stat Freaks of the Week. Nate Myers of Southern Huntingdon County (Three Springs, Pa.) tops the list after scoring nine touchdowns and making a difference...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Ohio High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Ohio's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to again sponsor the Ohio Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season, there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter and award...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Kentucky showcase event scratches Kanye West's Donda Academy from the lineup
On the same day adidas announced it was ending its relationship with Kanye West due to his recent anti-Semitic comments, a high school basketball event in Kentucky also attempted to distance itself from the controversial entertainer. Scheduled for Dec. 11 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, the Play-By-Play Classic announced Tuesday...
Indianapolis Colts
2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals
The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament can be found on ihsss.org. Providence had to forfeit its 35-28 win over Charlestown on September 16 because of the use of an ineligible player. LaVille and North Decatur are 10-0 for the first time in program history. Mount Vernon...
MaxPreps
Jack Nash named 2022 MaxPreps Alaska High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
MaxPreps
Indiana high school football: IHSAA sectional semifinals schedule, playoff brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Indiana high school football playoffs continue this week with sectional semifinal games Friday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in the Hoosier State.
MaxPreps
Virginia high school football Week 10: VHSL schedules, stats, scores & more
The Virginia high school football season enters Week 10 of the VHSL season. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state.
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school football: PIAA Week 10 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season continues this week with games Thursday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in The Keystone State.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
WNDU
Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state
(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church
Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for the atmosphere and food the provide.
Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
