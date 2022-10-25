Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
RFK Stadium closer to being demolished; no official plans for site
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - RFK Stadium is inching closer to being demolished after D.C. filed a document to get official authorization to knock down the 61-year-old facility. The D.C. government filed a raze permit and site stabilization application for the closed stadium. This would give the District permission to demolish RFK.
ggwash.org
These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia
We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WJLA
DC files raze permit for RFK Stadium, inching steps closer to demolition work
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's a lot of speculation about when the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, also known as RFK Stadium, will be coming down and it appears D.C. has taken a step closer to that. The D.C. government filed a raze and site stabilization application for the 61-year-old...
D.C. Voter Guide: Meet the candidates running for D.C. Council at-large
Voters will elect two at-large D.C. Council members to represent the entire city in the highly competitive Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: New urgency surrounding the affordable housing crisis shook up the race this month after a federal report found several failures in D.C.'s management of public housing.In a field of eight candidates, there are three council members vying for the seats, and all serve on the Housing Committee. Between the lines: In an overwhelmingly blue city, the Democratic nomination is tantamount to victory, meaning Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and nominees in other races are...
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
fox5dc.com
Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code
WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
howard.edu
A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court
The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
fox5dc.com
DC police searching for missing Pontifical John Paul II Institute student last seen Monday
WASHINGTON - Authorities in the District are searching for a missing woman who is a student at a pontifical institute on the campus of the Catholic University of America. Police say 24-year-old Taylor Hackel, who is a student at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family, was last seen in the 600 block of Jackson Street Monday just after 5 p.m.
NBC Washington
DC's Leaders Debate Impact of Proposed Criminal Code Changes
Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser, top law enforcement officials and the D.C. Council met Tuesday to talk about proposed changes to the criminal code. District leaders recently began overhauling D.C.’s criminal code which has not been updated in over 100 years. During the meeting, Bowser and the D.C. Council discussed the proposed changes and the impact they would have on the criminal justice system.
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
WJLA
DC man scheduled to be sentenced in 2013 Montgomery County halfway house murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Washington, D.C. man charged with a 2013 homicide is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon. Last month, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington, D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, Md. appeared in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in November 2013, and multiple related charges, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Senior D.C. Official Fired After Possible Ethical Conflicts With Future Job Emerge
A senior official in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been fired and could face an ethics investigation after he failed to recuse himself from matters related to a large city contract that involved a health insurance company he had accepted a job with. Bryan Hum, the interim director of...
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
WUSA
DC public school teachers rally for better wages, working conditions
WASHINGTON — Instead of Thursday morning announcements, people at the Anacostia Metro stop got a morning message from D.C. public school teachers. “What do we want? New contracts! When do we want them? Now!” the chant rang above the morning commute. The Washington Teacher’s Union rallied before the...
MSNBC
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer
Albuquerque Cosper Head has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting former Metro police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports from Washington, D.C. Oct. 27, 2022.
NBC Washington
1st Trader Joe's Opens in Prince George's County
A new Trader Joe’s opened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday, bringing new grocery options to a community that’s been asking for more fresh food. Twenty minutes before doors opened, the line to get inside the new store in College Park wrapped around the exterior of the 11,000-square-foot store. Once the tropical shirt-clad staff cut the red ribbon, shoppers cheered and streamed in.
Wells Fargo robbed in Northwest DC
A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in the 1900 Block of 7th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning, October 26.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police. Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.
